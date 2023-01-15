Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 Release Date Confirmed after WSJ's Break

After reading Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209, fans eagerly await Chapter 210, which will not be getting released this weekend. That’s due to the break taken by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. So, when will we get the anticipated chapter?

The Culling game is going on, and the sorcerers are in danger. Several sorcerers are losing their lives at the hands of the soldiers. In fact, in the closing minutes of the previous chapter Yuji, Megumi, Takaba, and Hana get captured by the soldiers. Well, everyone wants to see how these skilled sorcerers will be able to escape captivity.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 be released?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 will get released on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on Viz Media and Manga Plus at 7:00 AM PST. Well, here’s a time schedule that every curious fan of the popular manga should follow:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM (January 22nd)

Central Time: 9:00 AM (January 22nd)

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM (January 22nd)

British Time: 3:00 PM (January 22nd)

European Time: 5:00 PM (January 22nd)

Indian Time: 8:30 PM (January 22nd)

Japan Time: 12:00 AM (January 23rd)

What happened in Chapter 209?

On November 14, 2018, the colony got invaded by foreign army forces late at night. Soon, the Culling game ritual starts, and several Kogane shows up, referring to themselves as the game’s new players.

Kenjaku & Uraume thinks of a strategy to attack the sorcerers, and the first one they capture is Remi, who is injected with a unique weapon. Later, we see a female soldier who, after killing a sorcerer, says there are several powerful sorcerers around who must be destroyed.

Uraume worries that the Cursed energy at the location will increase due to the ongoing war between the armed forces and the sorcerers. Besides that, Kenjaku decides to hunt down all the sorcerers, so he releases numerous cursed spirits at every barrier.