Anime & Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 Release Date Confirmed after WSJ's Break

By Aparna Ukil

Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Credit: Crunchyroll Collection Youtube Channel

After reading Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209, fans eagerly await Chapter 210, which will not be getting released this weekend. That’s due to the break taken by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. So, when will we get the anticipated chapter?

The Culling game is going on, and the sorcerers are in danger. Several sorcerers are losing their lives at the hands of the soldiers. In fact, in the closing minutes of the previous chapter Yuji, Megumi, Takaba, and Hana get captured by the soldiers. Well, everyone wants to see how these skilled sorcerers will be able to escape captivity.

Official Manga Trailer | Jujutsu Kaisen | VIZ

BridTV
2941
Official Manga Trailer | Jujutsu Kaisen | VIZ
813054
813054
center
32600

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 be released?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 210 will get released on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on Viz Media and Manga Plus at 7:00 AM PST. Well, here’s a time schedule that every curious fan of the popular manga should follow:

  • Pacific Time: 7:00 AM (January 22nd)
  • Central Time: 9:00 AM (January 22nd)
  • Eastern Time: 10:00 AM (January 22nd)
  • British Time: 3:00 PM (January 22nd)
  • European Time: 5:00 PM (January 22nd)
  • Indian Time: 8:30 PM (January 22nd)
  • Japan Time: 12:00 AM (January 23rd)

What happened in Chapter 209?

On November 14, 2018, the colony got invaded by foreign army forces late at night. Soon, the Culling game ritual starts, and several Kogane shows up, referring to themselves as the game’s new players.

Kenjaku & Uraume thinks of a strategy to attack the sorcerers, and the first one they capture is Remi, who is injected with a unique weapon. Later, we see a female soldier who, after killing a sorcerer, says there are several powerful sorcerers around who must be destroyed.

Uraume worries that the Cursed energy at the location will increase due to the ongoing war between the armed forces and the sorcerers. Besides that, Kenjaku decides to hunt down all the sorcerers, so he releases numerous cursed spirits at every barrier.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
The Sims 4 High School Years | Official Reveal Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know