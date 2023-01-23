NieR Automata Episode 4 Delayed as the Anime Goes on Hiatus

Being a part of the anime winter season 2023, NieR Automata anime, based on a video game of the same name, was released three weeks ago. That means it has already given us three episodes written by the 52-year-old video game director and screenplay writer Yoko Taro. Well, what’s disturbing is that after three enticing episodes, we will not get to watch the fourth episode anytime sooner.

A tweet posted on the official Twitter account of NieR Automata started surfacing last weekend. The post not only informed us about the episode getting delayed, but we also learned that the reason behind the delay was Covid-19 cases in Japan. No date has been confirmed for the show’s return, but the anime will re-run the three episodes for the next three Saturdays.

Broadcast postponement due to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/dGz01S1ywQ — NieR:Automata – Animation Project (@NieRA_anime_EN) January 21, 2023

NieR Automata fans disheartened over anime’s hiatus

NieR Automata has got delayed, and we don’t know how long the anime will take to make a comeback, as the post states that it’s an indefinite hiatus. That means we don’t know how much we have to wait for the further episodes of the anime.

I've just read the news that the anime of Nier Automata will be delayed for who knows how long!! Now that the good parts were coming, that's sad!Hope the hiatus won't be long#NieRAutomata#NieRAutomataAnime



*me after reading about Nier's delay:* pic.twitter.com/cyhz6JhgTN — ?????????? (@ThanjustaMore) January 22, 2023

i've heard about the delay and i just hope they handle it better than how kantai collection is doing right now.

anime: NieR:Automata Ver1.1a / ??? ????? pic.twitter.com/1QyDtU66gu — my first love mends my final days (@FirstMends) January 21, 2023

Fans were already unhappy with the CG animation of the animated television show, and now this hiatus is making this video-game-to-anime adaptation experience even worse for the community. In a couple of months, the fourth season of one of the most popular anime, Attack on Titan, will get released. Due to the average animation and the delay, NieR Automata might get overshadowed, and the series might not get the viewership it deserves.

How many episodes does NieR Automata anime have?

NieR Automata anime will run in two cours and will have 24 episodes. When the anime was announced for the first time, the involvement of Taro and the anime director Ryouji Masuyama created hype among fans all over the world.

As mentioned, the anime will re-run its first three episodes in Japan for the next few weeks, but you can already binge-watch those on Crunchyroll.