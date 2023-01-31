Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 Gets a New Release Date After Getting Delayed

Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 was spectacular, and it delivered a powerful chemistry between Asa and Denji. Now, everyone is eager to read the next chapter, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer for Chapter 120 of the manga series.

In the past few chapters, we’ve seen Denji trying to desperately prove that he is, in fact, Chainsaw Man. On the other hand, Asa has been trying to turn Denji into a weapon, a plan that isn’t moving forward as Asa wants it to. So, things aren’t going well for either of those, but fortunately, Denji did get some action in the latest chapter. The entire manga community is currently talking about Denji’s date with Asa and the fact that Denji got his first kiss from the new girl. Now, everyone is eager to see what the future chapter has in store for Denji.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 Come Out?

Chapter 120 of Chainsaw Man is scheduled to release worldwide on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Fans can read the new chapter on Valentine’s day on Manga Plus and Viz Media. The chapter will arrive on both platforms at 7:00 AM PST (Pacific Timing). However, the release time will vary depending on your region, so here’s the exact release schedule you need to follow:

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM

Central Time- 9:00 AM

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM

British Time- 3:00 PM

European Time- 5:00 PM

Indian Time- 8:30 PM

Japan Time- 12:00 AM

What happened in the previous chapter of the manga?

In the previous chapter, we saw Denji and Asa sort of trapped on a date. They spend most of their day in a room watching a movie. Asa states that she only asked Denji on a date because she was looking for some distraction, and Denji wonders if Asa doesn’t like him because he stinks. Denji asks if he should stop sleeping with the dogs, and in that instance, Asa leans forward to kiss Denji, giving us one of the best moments of Chainsaw Man Part 2.

