Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 Release date and Time

After a week’s break, Chapter 120 of Chainsaw Man was released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Seeing how Denji dealt with Nayuta, fans can’t wait to know when they can get their hands on Chapter 121 of the manga.

Chainsaw Man Manga has always been one of the most demanded manga series of all time, and after its anime adaptation was released, it gathered more worldwide recognition. Reportedly, the manga has sold 23 million copies as of January 2023.

Previously, the manga showed Nayuta making Asa behave like a dog just because she believed she wanted to harm Denji. However, that was not the only reason for her dislikeness toward Asa. If you want to know the reason, you must scroll down the article till the end.

Chainsaw Man 120



Ah, so she is aware pic.twitter.com/0j0YHaAhN6 — Limbus Witchery (@MMaystorm) February 14, 2023

When will Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 get released?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 will get released on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Tuesday, February 21, 2022, for most International fans. In contrast, the fanbase in Japan will get the chapter on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at midnight. Here’s the schedule that will help you track the chapter in your timezone:

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM (February 21st)

Central Time- 9:00 AM (February 21st)

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM (February 21st)

British Time- 3:00 PM (February 21st)

European Time- 5:00 PM (February 21st)

Indian Time- 8:30 PM (February 21st)

Japan Time- 12:00 AM (February 22nd)

What happened last time in the manga?

The chapter shows that Nayuta turns Asa into a dog. Denji asks her to change Asa back to normal. But Nayuta says that she is hungry, and if Denji brings her some good food, she will get Asa back to normal. Denji cooks food for her and again asks her to do what he says. After that, Nayuta says that every girl who meets Denji wants to kill him, then why does he think Asa will not want the same?

Nayuta is also one of the bad women.



Did any of Chainsaw Man readers expect her to have grown up like this? pic.twitter.com/6zLMjwv5cH — mana (@manarock69) February 14, 2023

Later, Nayuta agrees to bring Asa back, but she puts two conditions in front of Denji, one is that he will not stop her to eat ice cream, and the other is that he will not talk to Asa ever again. She also reveals that she hates Asa’s body odor.