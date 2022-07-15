Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 Release Date, Time and Recap

Chainsaw Man Part 2 made its debut by releasing Chapter 98 earlier this week. The much-awaited chapter of the horror manga became a sensation just after the moment it was released. Now, the fans look forward to learning the release date for Chainsaw Man chapter 99.

Part 2 of Fujimoto’s manga series introduced us to the War Devil, who chooses a high school student named Mitaka as his host. Well, now we know that Denji has an enemy who is crazy and dangerous and has the ability to take him on a wild ride. However, fans are familiar that Chainsaw Man‘s story is quite unpredictable, so we don’t know what will happen when the War Devil crosses paths with the Chainsaw Man.

Following the same pattern as the previous chapter, the upcoming chapter will get released on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at 12:00 AM in Japan. However, the chapter will be available for the other regions on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. Fans based in the different regions can follow the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing: 8 AM (July 19th)

Central Timing: 10 AM (July 19th)

Eastern Timing: 11 AM (July 19th)

British Timing: 4 PM (July 19th)

Indian Timing: 8:30 PM (July 19th)

Japan Timing: 12 AM (July 20th)

Like every other manga, you can read the upcoming chapter Of Chainsaw Man on Viz Media and Manga Plus.

What happened previously in Chainsaw Man Part 2?

Chainsaw Man Part 2 Chapter 98 introduced us to a high school girl named Asa Mitaka. Initially, the girl seems to have a reserved personality and doesn’t care about what’s happening around her. She has the nature of cribbing over everything. However, one day a friendly chicken named Bucky made her realize her mistake.

The chapter takes a spine-tingling turn when Mitaka gets killed by the classroom President who was possessed by the Justice Devil. She killed Mitaka because, for her, Asa stood between her and Mr. Tanaka. At the end of the episode, Mitaka’s lifeless body fuses with the War Devil, who wants to kill Chainsaw Man, aka Denji.