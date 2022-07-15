What date and time will Shadows House season 2 episode 2 “The Best Star Bearer” release for online streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll?

The weekend is almost here and anime fans around the world are settling down to relax with their favourite new series from the 2022 Summer slate.

Friday’s are notably dominated by three shows, Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, Rent A Girlfriend and Shadows House; all of which are simulcast titles on Crunchyroll.

So, what date and time will season 2 episode 2 of the Shadows House series release worldwide, and has an official preview been shared online?

SONGS: The 7 best anime opening theme songs from Summer 2022 ranked

It's time for a special lesson! (via SHADOWS HOUSE Season 2) pic.twitter.com/01nItmNDlK — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 14, 2022

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Announcement Trailer

Shadows House season 2 episode 2: Release date and time

Shadows House season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere via Crunchyroll for the vast majority of international fans on Friday, July 15th.

As confirmed by the official streaming page, season 2 episode 2 will release from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 12:30 PM

British Time – 5:30 PM

European Time – 6:30 PM

India Time – 10 PM

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM (July 16)

Australia Central Time – 2 AM (July 16)

Shadows House Season 2 is listed with 12 episodes. pic.twitter.com/isTZJorNiA — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 9, 2022

Preview shared for “The Best Star Bearer”

The official Japanese website for the Shadows House TV anime series shared the following text preview for season 2 episode 2, titled “The Best Star Bearer”.

“Barbara tries to fulfill her role as a hoshitsuki despite Barbie’s concerns about her health. However, she is troubled by the disturbances that keep occurring in the children’s wing, and wonders if things might have been different if she had been the ‘previous leader.’ Meanwhile, John is reading a letter from Kate in his room and is shocked for some reason……?” – Story 02, via shadowshouse-anime.

The Twitter page associated with the series also shared the following preview video, with the caption “Barbara trying to serve as a star…”

How is the anime ranking after one week?

After the debut of Shadows House season 2 last week, the series is currently scoring a 7.86/10 on MyAnimeList, with 3000 reviews and 55,000 members.

Interestingly, whilst these scores are going to change with each new broadcast, season 2 is scoring higher than the first season – which scored a 7.76/10 on MAL.

This makes Shadows House the 7th highest-rated series from the 2022 Summer slate:

Made in Abyss season 2 – 8.77/10 Overlord season 4 – 8.32/10 Classroom of the Elite season 2 – 8.15/10 Call of the Night – 8.03/10 Lycoris Recoil – 7.95/10 Uncle from Another World – 7.93/10 Shadows House season 2 – 7.86/10 Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting – 7.81/10 The Devil is a Part-Timer – 7.8/10 Dropkick On My Devi season 3 – 7.68/10

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]