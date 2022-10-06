Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 1 Release date and Time

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun is one of the highest famed anime series of all time. The first two seasons of the anime were well-received by fans worldwide. Now, as the show is coming with Season 3, the community can’t wait to learn the exact release schedule for the new season.

The anime initially began serialization in Shonen Manga Magazine in 2017, and the first season of the anime adaptation was released in October 2019 that ran until March 2020. The anime received 7.74 ratings from MyAnimeList and was greenlit for a second season that premiered in April 2021 and concluded in September 2021. The community loved the second season even more, so it got 8.09 ratings on MyAnimeList.

Seeing the success of the previous seasons, the creators decided to go for another season. When the new season is about to get released, fans hope this season also delivers the same experience as the previous two.

Have I mentioned I’m really excited for Season 3 of Welcome to Demon School? pic.twitter.com/kxXwzlgDTU — Brandon Winckler ? Anime Weekend Atlanta (@BWincklerVA) September 30, 2022

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 3 will release on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Japan at 5:25 PM. Following the Japanese release, International fans can stream the anime on Crunchyroll. Here’s the release timing for different time zones that you should follow:

Pacific Timing- 1:25 AM

Central Timing- 3:25 AM

Eastern Timing- 4:25 AM

British Timing- 9:25 AM

Indian Timing- 1:55 PM

Australian Timing- 7:25 PM

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun: Plot

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun follows a 14-year-old human boy named Iruma-Kun, who is forced to stay with a Demon after being sold off by his parents. Fortunately, a good-natured demon, Sullivan, adopts Iruma as his grandson and brings him to the demon world. He also sends the boy to the Demon school, where he becomes friends with two demons named Clara Valac and Alice Asmodeus.

However, Sullivan restricts Iruma from disclosing his true identity because he fears that if anyone in the school finds out about him, they will not spare him.