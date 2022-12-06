Anime & Comics

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 Release date and Time

Power from Chainsaw Man
CREDIT- Mappa official youtube channel

Chainsaw Man released yet another jaw-dropping episode, which also came with several surprises in terms of story. We finally got a taste of Makima’s deadly powers, and fans are intrigued to see more of her in episode 10. And here, we’ve discussed the release schedule of the upcoming episode.

The ninth episode of Chainsaw Man was indeed excellent. It featured amazing animation, music, and voice acting from the cast. Fans thought that the major plot of this episode would be the fight between Chainsaw Man and Katana Man, but unexpectedly, this episode was mostly Makima demonstrating her powers.

When Does Episode 10 of Chainsaw Man Come Out?

Episode 10 of Chainsaw Man is scheduled to release worldwide on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022. As usual, the next episode, like the rest of the show, will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. In some regions, Hulu also releases the latest episode of the MAPPA’s animated series. Both platforms will get the tenth episode at 9 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the release time will vary depending on your region, so here’s the regional timing for the upcoming episode:

  • Pacific Time – 9:00 AM (December 13th)
  • Central Time – 11:00 AM (December 13th)
  • Eastern Time – 12:00 PM (December 13th)
  • British Time – 5:00 PM (December 13th)
  • European Time – 7:00 PM (December 13th)
  • India Time – 10:30 PM (December 13th)
  • Philippine Time – 1:00 AM (December 14th)
  • Japan Time – 2:00 AM (December 14th)
  • Australian Time – 3:30 AM (December 14th)

Makima proves she is a force to be reckoned with

In the eighth episode, we saw some people shooting Makima in the head, and then we saw her lifeless body lying on the ground. However, in the latest episode, we see Makima standing on her feet as if nothing had happened to her. She easily butchers every shooter on the train, filling the entire train compartment with blood.

Now, we see Katana Man overpowering Denji and cutting his body in halves. He then asks his allies to carry Denji’s upper body so he can deliver his heart to the Gun Devil. But before they could escape, Makima unleashed her Force Manipulation ability and crushed almost every enemy from a distance. To achieve this, Makima also sacrifices several convicts who were serving their time in jail. In short, Makima gets rid of more than ten enemies without having to fight.

