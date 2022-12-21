Chainsaw Man Episode 12 Release Date and Time

Like Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, Chainsaw Man anime is also approaching its end, and fans want to know when will the final episode of the anime series get released.

Aki and his team members are preparing themselves for further encounters with the devils. After the fox devil ended the contract with Aki, the devil hunter made a contract with the future devil. However, he had to let the devil live in his right eye because that’s the only way the future devil would let him use his powers. In contrast, Power and Denji seek training under Kishibe, whom Makima has selected as a trainer for them.

When does Chainsaw Man episode 12 release?

Chainsaw Man episode 12 will release on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 9:00 AM Pacific Time, while in Japan, the finale episode will release the next day, i.e., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2:00 AM. Furthermore, fans belonging to other territories can track the episode following the below given time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 9:00 AM (December 27th)

Central Timing- 11:00 AM (December 27th)

Eastern Timing- 12:00 AM (December 27th)

European Timing- 6:00 PM (December 27th)

Indian Timing- 10:30 PM (December 27th)

Japan Timing- 2:00 AM (December 28th)

Australian Timing- 4:00 AM (December 28th)

A brief recap of the previous episode

Aki finally meets the future devil, who asks him to stick his head inside his chest. That’s because the future devil wants to see his future and decide what deal can be made with the devil hunter. After seeing his future, the devil starts laughing and says that after seeing Aki’s terrible fate, he wants to live in his right eye. When he starts talking about the future he saw, Aki interrupts by saying that he is not interested in knowing anything about it.

Kishibe says that he can see the improvements in Power and Denji. Hearing that, Denji gets happy as he can now kill the gun devil that will give him a chance to get what Makima has promised him.

Makima goes to meet the Yakuza boss to find out the people who have made a contract with the gun devil. There, she also showcases her mind-controlling powers. Denji, Power, and Aki visit the hideout of Katana Man and Akane, where they fight the zombie army with the help of the shark fiend, the violence fiend, and the angel devil.