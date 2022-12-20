Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 208 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is about to release a new chapter, i.e., 208, and if you want to know about the release schedule of the forthcoming chapter, you are at the right article.

Chapter 207 shows the fatal fight between Yuki and Kenjaku in which the latter reveals one of his true forms. Apart from that, Yuki’s reversed curse technique shows her potential as a fighter.

The action sequences and the dark concept of the manga have made it so popular since 2018, but when the screen adaptation brought the characters to life, the manga became even more popular.

When does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 208 come out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 208 will be available on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Monday, December 26, 2022. Below is the time schedule that has been made keeping in mind the time differences in different time zones of the world:

Indian Timing- 5:30 PM (December 26th)

Philippines Timing- 8:00 PM (December 26th)

South Korean Timing- 9:00 PM (December 26th)

Japanese Timing- 9:00 PM (December 26th)

Malaysian Timing- 9:00 PM (December 26th)

Australian Timing- 11:00 PM (December 26th)

What happened in Chapter 207?

The chapter begins with a flashback that shows Choso, Yuki, and Tengen planning out ways to defeat Kenjaku. After that, coming to the present day, Kenjaku is attacked by Choso, due to which his forehead gets opened, revealing his brain. On the other side, when Kenjaku attempts to join his forehead, he gets attacked by Choso again. He also diverts Kenjaku’s attention so that Yuki can heal her wounds entirely.

As Yuki was releasing her Garuda on Kenjaku, he counterattacked using his gravity technique that dodged the attacks from the enemies. Even though Yuki fought well using her reversed curse technique, she got injured when Kenjaku released an Uzumaki on her face.