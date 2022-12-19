Anime & Comics

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100
CREDIT: Crunchyroll Collection official youtube channel

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will end with episode 12, and here, we reveal the exact release schedule for the last episode of the anime series. 

The third season of Mob Psycho 100 has been a crazy ride that offered emotional as well as fun elements that made us cry and laugh simultaneously. However, in the previous episodes, we saw Mob’s other personality taking control of him, due to which he attacked his own people. Even Sho, Toichiro, and Ritsu could not stop him. 

The upcoming episode may show how our beloved Mob will defeat his own evil personality that’s claiming to be the real Mob.

When does Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 12 Release?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 episode 12 will come out on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2:00 AM JST for Japanese fans. Besides this, the below release timings shall be followed by the audience residing in different regions:

  • Pacific Standard Time- 9:00 AM (December 21st)
  • Central Standard Time- 11:00 AM ( December 21st)
  • Eastern Standard Time- 12:00 PM ( December 21st)
  • British Standard Time- 5:00 PM ( December 21st)
  • Indian Standard Time- 10:30 PM ( December 21st)
  • Europe Time: 6:00 PM CEST ( December 21st)

What happened previously in the anime series?

Ritsu senses something is wrong with his brother Mob, so he leaves the student council meeting midway. On the other side, Toichiro and Sho attack Mob, but he easily defeats both of them. Seeing Mob’s strength, Sho decides to leave the location with Toichiro, but the latter initially disagrees as he wants to defeat Mob at any cost.

The Body Improvement Club also notices Mob’s condition and goes to help him, but a powerful Mob attacks all of them. Ritsu steps in to help his brother, but the real Mob from inside wants to alert his brother. Ritsu is not afraid at all and wants to help his brother come out of the situation. While everyone tries to help Mob, our beloved protagonist also tries to contact his second personality in his mind. However, the other personality refuses to listen as he believes that he is the real Mob.

