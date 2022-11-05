Spy X Family Episode 19 Release date and Time

After blessing us with six episodes, Spy X Family cour 2 heads toward the seventh episode, i.e., episode 19, and here, we reveal when it does release on Crunchyroll.

Episode 18 of Spy X Family focuses on Anya’s struggle to get good grades on the midterm test so she won’t get expelled from school. In this, Loid also tries to use his skills, and Yor asks her brother to help Anya in her studies. Lately, Anya manages to get average marks.

Spy X Family has been loved for its unique storyline, adorable characters, and Anya’s comic scenes. Even though the anime series has not shown much of Loid’s mission, it has kept the loyal fanbase invested in it. Hopefully, the series will again show more of Loid’s mission, and this time we may get to see what importance Bond has in the story.

When does Spy X Family Episode 19 release?

Spy X Family Episode 19 will release on Sunday, November 13, 2022, on Crunchyroll at 12:30 AM JST. International fans must follow the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing –8:30 AM (November 12th)

Central Timing – 10:30 AM (November 12th)

Eastern Timing – 11:30 AM (November 12th)

British Timing – 4:30 AM (November 12th)

European Timing – 5:30 AM (November 12th)

Indian Timing – 9:00 PM (November 12th)

Philippine Timing – 11:30 PM (November 12th)

Japan Timing – 12:30 AM (November 13th)

Australian Timing – 1:00 AM (November 13th)

Spy X Family Episode 19 gets an official preview

Spy x Family released an official preview for the upcoming episode titled “A revenge plot against Desmond Mama Becomes The Wind.” In the preview, we can see Anya standing beside Damian Desmond while some students plot against the boy. Loid watches everything from a distance while the entire class cheers for someone (probably Anya). If there’s indeed a revenge plot brewing against Damian, it could be a perfect opportunity for Anya to save the boy and befriend him. If that happens, it will get much more manageable for Loid to get closer to Damian’s father.