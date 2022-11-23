Chainsaw Man Episode 8 Release date and Time

Chainsaw Man episode 8 is around the corner, and in this article, you will get to know the episode’s release schedule.

Previously, in the Eternity Devil arc, we saw the devil hunters struggle to escape the trap. Finally, when Denji saw Aki’s determination to save him from the devil, he jumped into the stomach of eternity devil to kill him. However, it wasn’t easy for our beloved devil hunter to kill this devil because he couldn’t find the devil’s heart in the dump of the flesh. After three days, the devil begged for death in front of him as he could not tolerate the pain anymore.

When does Chainsaw Man Episode 8 come out?

Chainsaw Man episode 8 will officially release on TV Tokyo for the Japanese audience on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2:00 AM JST. The rest of the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll following the below release schedule:

Pacific Time – 9:00 AM (November 29th)

Central Time – 11:00 AM (November 29th)

Eastern Time – 12:00 PM (November 29th)

British Time – 5:00 PM (November 29th)

European Time – 7:00 PM (November 29th)

India Time – 10:30 PM (November 29th)

Philippine Time – 1:00 AM (November 30th)

Japan Time – 2:00 AM (November 30th)

Australian Time – 3:30 AM (November 30th)

The Eternity Devil arc concludes with Episode 7 of the anime series

The seventh episode of Chainsaw Man begins by showing Denji pulling his chest chord and directly jumping into the Eternity devil’s stomach. Unfortunately, Denji’s chainsaw starts retracting because, in the battle, he loses plenty of blood. So, to make up for it, he consumes the devil’s flesh and gets into the form again.

After that, we see Himeno’s flashback where she is standing with his mentor in a graveyard. Her mentor tells her that only the determined devil hunters can survive the devil’s attacks. Himeno starts worrying about Aki’s health as he still needs to recover.

Chainsaw Man ep 7. Leaving the weird fetish of the author aside, the Eternity devil was disappointing in the end. He talked big but couldn't do much against Denji… Seems like the Chainsaw devil was even stronger in the past. That's interesting. Pochita didn't look that strong. pic.twitter.com/7oRAhGfoj6 — Kayroz ????????????? (@kayroz7) November 22, 2022

Later, the devil hunters’ team celebrates after defeating the powerful devil. The entire team enjoys a good dinner with beer, and suddenly Makima also shows up and joins them. Finally, Himeno gives Denji the kiss she promised to give if he would kill the devil, but the experience for Denji is ruined when Himeno pukes in his mouth.