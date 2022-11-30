Chainsaw Man Episode 9 Release date and Time

Chainsaw Man is still ongoing, and MAPPA has so far surprised us by delivering incredible animation in each episode. Episode 9 of the series is close to its release, and it’s safe to say that it will also live up to the community’s expectations.

In the first eight episodes, we’ve seen Denji fight enemies like Bat Devil and Eternity Devil. Our favorite Chainsaw Man survived almost every fight, but his search for the Gun Devil is still going nowhere. If he wishes to get what he wants from Makima, he needs to kill the Gun Devil, but we all know that won’t be easy for our beloved protagonist.

When Does Chainsaw Man Episode 9 Come Out?

Episode 9 of Chainsaw Man will stream on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022. You can stream the ninth episode at 9:00 AM PT (Pacific Timing), but the release time of the episode will vary depending on your region. So, here’s the exact release timing for different regions:

Pacific Time – 9:00 AM (December 6th)

Central Time – 11:00 AM (December 6th)

Eastern Time – 12:00 PM (December 6th)

British Time – 5:00 PM (December 6th)

European Time – 7:00 PM (December 6th)

India Time – 10:30 PM (December 6th)

Philippine Time – 1:00 AM (December 7th)

Japan Time – 2:00 AM (December 7th)

Australian Time – 3:30 AM (December 7th)

How Many Episodes Are Remaining in Chainsaw Man Season 1?

There were several rumors stating that Chainsaw Man would run for 24 episodes, but before the premiere, MAPPA confirmed that the first season would only feature 12 episodes. So, after the ninth episode’s release, we’ll only be left with three more Chainsaw Man episodes. If the anime doesn’t go on any hiatus, the season will conclude with the final episode’s release on December 20th, 2022.

CHAINSAW MAN ANIMATION STAYS UNDEFEATED pic.twitter.com/dAC1dJWaGU — Pride (@PridefuISin) November 29, 2022

The official announcement of Chainsaw Man’s season 2 is simply a formality. The community very well knows that the anime series will be renewed for another season. But it’s hard to say when MAPPA plans to release the following season. Regardless, it’s safe to assume it won’t return anytime before late 2023 or early 2024.