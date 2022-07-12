Chainsaw Man Part 2 Chapter 98: Release Date and Time

Chainsaw Man is coming up with Part 2 after a long hiatus, and the release date and time of the new chapter have been revealed.

As the first visual of the much-awaited manga series was revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #32, everyone wants to know when they can get their hands on Chapter 98.

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man wrapped up in December 2020. The community loved the manga’s concept so much that they eagerly awaited the next part. Now, the time has come when everyone will meet Denji once again.

Besides Denji, we’ll see a character connected to Denji’s hybrid form. There also have been some assumptions regarding the character. Some fans think that could be an entirely new character, while others think it might be Nayuta, who plays a significant role in the Manga series.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 Promotional Page in Issue #32. pic.twitter.com/3oivJkr2TW — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 10, 2022

The much-awaited part 2 of Chainsaw Man starts from Chapter 98 and will be officially released on July 13, 2022. However, several fans can get to read the Manga on July 12, 2022, as the release schedule varies depending on the time zones. Anyway, you can find the exact release schedule here:

Pacific Timing: 8 AM PT (July 12th)

Central Timing: 10 AM CT (July 12th)

Eastern Timing: 11 AM ET (July 12th)

British Timing: 4 PM BST (July 12th)

Indian Timing: 8:30 PM IST (July 12th)

Japan Timing: 12 AM JST (July 13th)

You can read the Chapters of Chainsaw Man Part 2 on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Both platforms offer the first three and the latest three chapters for free. However, you need to buy a subscription to read the other chapters.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

Chainsaw Man is a Japanese Manga that sees the storyline and Illustrations of Tatsuki Fujimoto. Besides this, Fujimoto is also recognized for his work in Fire Punch.

Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ BridTV 2968 Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ 813373 813373 center 32600

The Chainsaw Man manga follows Denji, who once came into contact with a dog-like devil, after which his life changed. He fuses with the demon, and his body part transforms into chainsaws. Later, he joins a group that fights demons that threaten humankind.