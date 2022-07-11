Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date and Time

Fans can’t hold on to their excitement as the release date and time for the Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 has been revealed.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 premiered last week after a hiatus of four years since Season 1 came to an end. Fans even lost their hopes of seeing a new season of the psychologic thriller anime. But now, with the release of the first episode, fans are excited to see the group of students of Koudo Ikusei Senior High’s new adventures.

Episode 1 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 picked up where the story left off in the previous season. Now, fans are curious to know about the release date for the second episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2.

Classroom of the Elite II | Official Trailer BridTV 10737 Classroom of the Elite II | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/a84AQbBnZGM/hqdefault.jpg 1045867 1045867 center 32600

When will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 come out?

For International and Japan-based fans, Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 2 will officially premiere on July 11, 2022, at 9:00 PM JST. Like the first episode, you can watch Episode 2 of the latest season on Crunchyroll. However, the release time varies depending on your time zone. To make the streaming a little bit easier for you, we have listed the time schedule for different regions.

Pacific Time – 6:30 AM (July 11th)

Eastern Time – 9:30 AM (July 11th)

British Time – 2:30 PM (July 11th)

European Time – 3:30 PM (July 11th)

India Time – 7:00 PM (July 11th)

What happened in the first episode of Season 2

The episode starts with Koudo Ikusei Senior High students enjoying and swimming on a cruise after the Deserted Island Special Test. However, their happiness didn’t last for long as the announcement regarding a special test was made.

Later, we saw Ayanokouji getting invited for a meeting via email. After reaching the location, he realized that the meeting was held for five members only. As the meeting started, revelations were made regarding the special test. Later, Kakeru Ryueen, Class 1 C’s representative, interrupted as Ayanokouji and Suzune discussed the test.

After so many years “ classroom of the elite season 2” is back — the episode 1 is totally ???? pic.twitter.com/pSF7LSFxjd — LUFFYD (@JBisluffy) July 6, 2022

While few students, including Ichinose and Ayanokouji, joined the Mars group, Ichinose self-appointed herself as the leader. She presented her leadership qualities leaving no one with any reason to question her skills.

As the test started, several group students were unhappy with her decision-making. Later, in the last minutes of the episode, we saw Karuizawa Kei crying in the bathroom. However, the reason is yet to be revealed. Apart from that, fans will also see where the test goes.