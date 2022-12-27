When is Bleach TYBW season 1 part 2 set to release worldwide?

When is season 1 part 2 of the popular Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (TYBW) anime series to release around the world?

It’s a sad matter of fact that all good things must eventually come to an end, and it’s no different for your favorite anime series.

Yesterday, December 26, the part 1 finale of the Bleach TYBW anime series premiered with a special one-hour broadcast in Japan that combined both episodes 12 and 13 together.

The good news is that the release window for season 1 part 2 of the Bleach TYBW anime series has already been confirmed online – here is everything that fans need to know.

When is Bleach TYBW season 1 part 2 set to release?

As confirmed by both the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Twitter page and official Japanese website, season 1 part 2 is set to release in July 2023.

A specific day has not yet been shared, but the anime series is expected to return to our screens on either Monday, July 3, or Monday, July 10; under the assumption that the show will retain its regular programming block in Japan.

The entire Bleach TYBW anime is reportedly set to include 52 total episodes, which will be broadcast over four non-consecutive cours.

A cour is a three-month programming block when anime projects are broadcast domestically in Japan; Spring (April – June), Summer (July – September), Fall (October – December), and Winter (January – March).

This means that the Bleach TYBW anime series will release four different parts of 13 episodes, likely to be every six months after confirmation of the July 2023 return date.

How much of the manga has the anime adapted so far?

After the broadcast of Bleach TYBW episode 13 on December 26, the anime has adapted up until the conclusion of volume 59.

As of December 2022, a total of 74 volumes have been published in Japan.

Episode 1 ‘The Blood Warfare’ – Chapters 480-484

Episode 2 ‘Foundation Stones’ – Chapters 485-488

Episode 3 ‘March of the StarCross’ – Chapters 489-494

Episode 4 ‘Kill The Shadow’ – Chapters 495-499

Episode 5 ‘Wrath as a Lightning’ – Chapters 500-505

Episode 6 ‘The Fire’ – Chapters 506-510

Episode 7 ‘Born in the Dark’ – Chapters 511-514

Episode 8 ‘The Shooting Star Project’ – Chapters 515-519

Episode 9 ‘The Drop’ – Chapters 520-524

Episode 10 ‘The Battle’ – Chapters 525-528

Episode 11 ‘Everything but the Rain – Chapters 529-533

Episode 12 ‘Everything but the Rain: June Truth’ – Chapters 534-537

Episode 13 ‘The Blade Is Me’ – Chapters 538-540

The Bleach TYBW anime will return with season 1 part 2 in July 2023.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all