Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11: Release date and Time

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 was exciting from the start, especially after Ayanokouji’s father’s appearance. Moreover, the episode also hinted at the secret organization named White Room. Hence, as this is the penultimate episode of the season, we may expect to see some surprising twists and turns.

Well, this post talks about what would be the release date and time for Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11. So, if you don’t want to miss the upcoming episode, this post may help you to track it.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 11 will officially release on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9:00 AM JST. The International fans should follow the below time schedule in order to watch the penultimate episode of the season.

Pacific Timing- 6:00 AM

Central Timing- 8:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 9:00 AM

British Time- 2:00 PM

Indian Timing- 5:30 PM

European Timing- 2:00 PM

Australian Timing- 9:30 PM

Philippines Timing- 8:00 PM

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

Someone is following Ayanokouji’s group and Karuizawa. The latter reveals that a girl from Class 1-A was spying on the former. Horikata and Ayanokouji observe the actions of class 1-C’s students. On the other hand, Ruyen looks for the mastermind. In the library, Ayanokouji and Hiyori have a random conversation.

After that, Ayanokouji meets his father, who doesn’t want him to be a part of the school program, to which Ayanokouji disagrees. Mr. Sakayanagi and the chairman joins the father and son’s conversation, and they supported Ayanokouji considering his interests. However, his father was afraid as the Butler who informed him about the school took his own life. So, he knew that something was not right with the school, but he let his son stay in the school this time because he failed to convince him.

