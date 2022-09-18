Anime & Comics

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 12 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Ayanokouji from Classroom of the Elite Season 2

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 will arrive with its last episode soon, and here we have talked about the release schedule for the season finale episode.

The anime’s second season received popularity in less time as it came with an intense storyline and exciting characters. Moreover, from personal rivalries to dirty politics, the anime had it all. Now, when the anime is about to end, fans want a clear ending, not a confusing one.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 12: Release date and Time

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 finale episode will release on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 9:00 PM JST. Here’s the release schedule that the International fans should follow:

  • Pacific Time- 6.00 AM
  • Central Time- 8.00 AM
  • Eastern Time- 9.00 AM
  • British Time- 2.00 PM
  • Indian Time- 5.30 PM
  • European Time- 2.00 PM
  • Australian Time: 9.30 PM

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Epiosde 11: Recap

Ayanokouji breaks all the ties with Karuizawa, so when she greets him at the school, Ayanokouji gives her a cold look. Ryuuen and his allies search for the Mastermind of Class 1-D, so they follow Koenji and confront him. However, Koenji says that he doesn’t have any interest in all these things. Despite his denial, Ryuuen continues to argue and threaten him. Koenji gave him the best arguments stating that he is not the mastermind.

After that, out of desperation, Ryuuen decides to capture Karuizawa as he knows that she knows who the mastermind is. So, he called her in an isolated place on the campus. He, along with his allies, also deactivates the CCTV cameras. After reaching the location, Karuizawa gets tortured as Ryuuen shows his sadistic side. Despite getting tortured to a great extent, Karuizawa didn’t disclose anything about the person Ryuuen was looking for.

