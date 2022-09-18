Overlord Season 4 Episode 12 Release date and Time

The fourth season of Overlord is currently running, but the latest season of the popular anime series is close to its end. Episode 12 will serve as the penultimate of Season 4, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

Season 4 of Overlord features the story of Ainz Ooal Gown, who wants to take over every Kingdom after becoming the King. However, unlike most Kings, Ainz’s end goal is noble. Apparently, he wants to rule over every Kingdom to unite every species, including humans, and lead a peaceful rule.

Episode 12 of Overlord Season 4 is scheduled to release worldwide on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022. Fans in Japan can watch the latest episodes on AT-X; however, fans in other parts of the world will have to stream the anime on Crunchyroll. The episode will be available to stream at 7:00 AM AM PT (Pacific Timing), but the release time will vary depending on your region. Anyway, here’s the exact release schedule you need to follow for your region:

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM

Central Time- 9:00 AM

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM

British Time- 3:00 PM

Indian Time-7:30 PM

The creators of Overlord anime confirmed that the fourth season would feature a total of 13 episodes. So, after the release of episode 12, we will only have one episode left. The final episode will release next week on September 27th, 2022.

Overlord Season 4 Episode 11 Recap

The previous episode featured Ainz taking action to expand his territories and Azuth doing everything he could to stop the King. On top of that, Riku Aganeia’s barrier creates more problems for Ainz. To save himself, Ainz begs for mercy from Aganeia, but the warrior refuses to let the King go. Fortunately, Albedo arrives right on time to defend Ainz, leaving Aganeia with no choice but to escape.

Aganeia wonders why Albedo could break the barrier while Ainz begs for mercy. Later, we learn that the Ainz in captivity wasn’t real. He was an actor in disguise, and the real Ainz was somewhere else entirely, watching everything from a distance. Nevertheless, Aganeia is a fearsome enemy, and we’ll hopefully see him making his next move in the upcoming episode.

