Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 release date and time

The Elite students are coming back with a new episode this week, and here’s everything you should know about Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5‘s release schedule.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 debuted on July 4, 2022, and since then, fans have embraced the events in the show. Now, the sports festival arc is approaching, and everyone is excited to see what the further episodes entail.

The fifth episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 will be officially released on Crunchyroll this Monday, August 1, 2022, at 9:00 PM JST. Fans residing in different time zones should follow the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 6:30 AM

Central Timing- 8:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 9:30 AM

Indian Timing- 7:00 PM

Philippines Timing- 9:30 PM

Australian Timing- 11:30 PM

What happened in Episode 4?

Ayanokoji, Hirata, Karuizawa, and Horikata discusses how the VIP selection is based on the group members’ surnames and the number of their group name (planets) from the solar system. Furthermore, they also talk about how Class-C is not entirely united.

Later, Chabashira explains the sports festival to the entire class, where she discloses that there would be two teams – Team Red and Team White. She also reveals that Class A and D will be Team Red, and there will be individual competitions and team events. The students who will win the contests will receive bonus points in the written exams, while the below ten contestants will receive a deduction in the marks.

Horikata tells Ayanokoji that she doesn’t see any difference between the sports festival and the special exam. Later, Class D discusses how to make teams for the sports events. Horikata suggests teaming up the less athletic participants with the athletic ones. Karuizawa disagreed with the proposal, so the entire class voted to find a middle path, and Horikata won.

Karuizawa goes after Ayanokoji and asks him about his true intentions, so the latter replies he wants Class D to unite with Class A. In addition, he also says that there will definitely be a traitor in the class. Seeing the level of his confidence, Karuizawa stayed silent. In the last minutes of the episodes, we see students preparing for the sports festival and Ayanokoji and Horikata doing a three-legged race.