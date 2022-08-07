Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date and Time

Once again, it’s time to meet the Elite students and see what adventures they are cooking. Well, this article talks about the release date and time of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 6.

In the previous episode, we saw that the sports festival had started and so is dirty politics. Ryuen blackmails Suzune that if she doesn’t give him a million points, he will tell the entire students of the school that she has injured Kinoshita intentionally. It would be interesting to see how Suzune will handle the situation in the upcoming episode.

When does Classroom of the Elite’s upcoming episode release on Crunchyroll?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 follows a concurrent release schedule, so it will be officially released on Crunchyroll on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 9:00 PM in Japan. International fans can watch the latest episode by following the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 6:30 AM

Central Timing- 8:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 9:30 AM

Indian Timing- 7:00 PM

Philippines Timing- 9:30 PM

Australian Timing- 11:30 PM

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Horikata and Ayanokouji say that Kushida could be the traitor, and she might be doing all this to earn points from every class. However, Kushida denies it when directly confronted by Horikata. Later, the fifth episode introduced us to a new character named Arisu Sakayanagi of Class 1-A. The suspicious new character seems curious about learning Class 1-D’s performance status.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5

Probably the worst offender in terms of story content but them's the breaks I guess. Still enjoyable even if you can really feel the rushed pacing. Although ending with Horikita's development is a nice cliffhanger (PLUS ARISU)

Team Red loses due to Ryuen’s dirty tactics during the pole toppling event. On the other side, Suzune gets bumped into Kinoshita, whom she thinks is the cause of the collision. Furthermore, during the other events, Horikata and Sudo kept being targets. Karuizawa and Ayanokouji discuss the winning possibilities for Class 1-D.

Later, Kushida explains to Suzune about Kinoshita’s severe injury that happened due to the duo’s concussion. She also tells Suzune that she has to come to the Nurse’s office with her. Reaching the location, Suzune finds out Ryuen is standing beside Kinoshita, giving her a wicked look. Later, he tells Suzune that she needs to give him one million points otherwise he will tell everyone that she intended to hurt Kinoshita during the event.