The 2022 Fall anime schedule is shaping up to be one of the best seasons in recent memory, with Chainsaw Man, MHA, Spy x Family and much more.

We have just entered the second month of the 2022 Summer anime slate and if fans are being honest, we are already counting down the weeks until its conclusion.

There are a few current series that are indeed well-worth your time, but the slate cannot hold its own when compared to either the 2022 Spring slate or the upcoming Fall slate.

Following a series of announcements this week, which are the most highly anticipated anime series that are set to grace our screens as part of the Fall schedule?

fall anime 2022 line up is crazy. chainsaw man, mob psycho season 3, mha season 6, spy x family part 2. WE ARE EATING — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) August 5, 2022

Chainsaw Man season 1

Chainsaw Man is arguably the most highly anticipated anime from the Fall slate, adapting the iconic manga series from Tatsuki Fujimoto.

From Studio MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan season 4 and Dorohedoro), Chainsaw Man will undoubtedly break the internet when it premieres this October.

“Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man” — a man with a devil’s heart.” – Chainsaw Man synopsis, via Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia season 6

The classic Shonen anime series finally returns for its sixth season this Fall from Studio Bones (Bungo Stray Dogs, Mob Psycho 100 and Fullmetal Alchemist), following the incredible success of the World Heroes’ Mission theatrical movie last year.

The new season of My Hero Academia will premiere on October 1st, meaning that you can start off your 2022 Fall anime adventure the right way at UA High School.

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.” – My Hero Academia synopsis, via Crunchyroll.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War season 1

It’s finally back and back with a vengeance for its final story arc, the one and only Bleach anime series. From Studio Pierrot (Black Clover, Naruto, Tokyo Ghoul).

Bleach will certainly be amongst the highest-rated anime of the Fall slate, but after all this time – will the staple member of the ‘Big Three’ be able to topple the likes of Denji, Deku and Anya come October?

“Continuation of the anime Bleach (2004). Follows Ichigo Kurosaki and his Soul Reaper companions’ battle against Yhwach and his despicable Quincy army.” – Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War synopsis, via IMDB.

Spy x Family season 1 part 2

Arguably the best anime from the 2022 Spring slate, Spy x Family is returning with its second cour broadcast in October 2022.

As Operation Strix becomes more and more dangerous, will the Forgers be able to complete their mission whilst keeping their identities hidden from one another…Word in the espionage community is that they will get a new family member too.

“Next Mission: Stop the Terrorist Bombing Attack” – Spy x Family Part 2 trailer, via Crunchyroll Collection.

Mob Psycho 100 season 3

Everyone’s favourite psychic is finally back for his third adventure conjuring and controlling the supernatural, animated by Studio Bones.

Mob Psycho 100 has become a cult classic over recent years and the series has stiff competition from the likes of Spy x Family for comedy of the season, as well as Chainsaw Man for best visuals.

Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. “Mob,” is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he’s surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make? – Mob Psycho 100 synopsis, via Crunchyroll.

Other notable Fall anime to look out for:

Whilst Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, Bleach, Spy x Family and Mob Psycho 100 will certainly dominate the anime headlines this Fall, there are plenty of other series to look out for on the schedule:

To Your Eternity season 2

Four People and Their Respective Lies

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss

My Life After I Became a Dummy Head Mic One Morning

Bocchi the Rock!

Blue Lock

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out

Play It Cool, Guys

Eternal Boys

Do It Yourself

Golden Kamuy season 4

More than a married couple, but not lovers

The Eminence in Shadow

Kokyu no Karasu

Welcome to Demon School Iruma Kun season 3

Muv Luv Alternative season 2

Love Flops

Which anime are you most looking forward to this October? Let us know in the comments below.

