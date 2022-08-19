Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8: Release date and Time

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8 release date has been confirmed, and fans are excited about the upcoming episode.

As the psychological thriller enters its second half phase, everyone can feel where the anime is headed. The Sports Festival arc has concluded, and now the Second Semester Final Test arc has begun. With every shocking revelation, the animated show is getting more exciting day by day.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8 will be officially released on Crunchyroll on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 9 PM JST. Fans residing in other time zones can catch up with the upcoming episode following the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 6:30 AM

Central Timing- 8:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 9:30 AM

Indian Timing- 7:00 PM

Philippines Timing- 9:30 PM

Australian Timing- 11:30 PM

Unfortunately, the streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu don’t have the anime in their library. However, the Asian fanbase also has the option to watch the episodes of the anime on Muse Asia’s Youtube channel.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

The episode shows Horikata’s brother being replaced by Class 2-A’s Nagumo Miyabi as a Student Council President. The new president also revealed that he would make the entire school follow the merit system. This means the toppers will be at the top, and the weak students will be at the bottom. Later, Katsuragi comes to Ayanokouji and asks him to warn Horikata to be aware of Ryuen. Ayanokouji asks him if he wasn’t an ally of Ryuen earlier. To this, Katsuragi says that he regrets the time when he was involved with Ryuen, and now he thinks of him as an enemy.

After that, Sato approaches Ayanokouji and shows her interest in him. She also says that she found Ayanokouji handsome and she’s looking forward to exchanging her mobile number with him. Karuizawa witnesses the entire conversation from behind. Chabashira explains the rules for the upcoming special test to Class 1-D after revealing that none of the students had been expelled.

Later, while Horikata discusses the strategy with a group of students, Kushida shows up and asks whether she can also join. Horikata agrees, but after sending the students to the cafe, she shares about Kushida’s dark past with Ayanokouji. On the other side, Ryuen learns about his class’s traitor.