Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9: Release date and Time

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9 gets a release date, and this post talks about the release schedule of the upcoming episode. Besides that, we have also talked about the events that occurred in the previous episode.

As the second season of the psychological thriller anime head toward its end, it gets even more enjoyable with each new episode. For instance, Episode 8 revealed the horrifying past of Kushida and Ryuuen confronting Ayanokouji to reveal his true self. Well, as fans wait for further events, we are here to help you out with the release schedule of the forthcoming episode so that you won’t miss it.

Classroom of the Elite II | Official Trailer BridTV 10737 Classroom of the Elite II | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/a84AQbBnZGM/hqdefault.jpg 1045867 1045867 center 32600

MORE: My Hero Academia Chapter 364 Release date, Time and Spoilers

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9 will officially release on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 9 PM Japan Standard Time on Crunchyroll. We’ve listed the time schedule below, considering the time zone differences. So, it may help you to track the release time for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Timing- 6:00 AM

Central Timing- 8:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 9:00 AM

British Time- 2:00 PM

Indian Timing- 5:30 PM

European Timing- 2:00 PM

Australian Timing- 9:30 PM

Philippines Timing- 8:00 PM

Previously, Netflix wasn’t streaming the anime at all, but recently it has licensed the anime for a few selected countries. However, other popular streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more, haven’t yet included Classroom of the Elite in their vast catalog.

A Quick Recap of Classroom of the Elite Episode 8

Paper Shuffle test is around the corner, and Horikita, Suzune, and Kushida have to lead the study sessions because they are extremely good at academics. Meanwhile, two students named Miyake and Hasebe come to Suzune, saying they have been paired together. The two students reveal that they are not finding any group as their weak and strong subjects are the same. Hearing this, Yukimura said that he want all the students in the class to pass the test, so he showed interest in tutoring them.

Suzune asks Ayanokouji to join Yukimura’s group and track whether they are progressing at an adequate speed. So, he couldn’t ignore Suzune’s request and joined the group. While the four were discussing how to progress, they see a boy from section C complaining about a cake. Seeing this, Ayanokouji remembers that his birthday is approaching soon.

Kushida shows her true colors ?? (via Classroom of the Elite Season 2) pic.twitter.com/l41zJTfDbf — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 18, 2022

After completing the study session, Ayanokouji asks Suzune how she will deal with Kushida. In reply, Suzune says that she has a plan. Later, Suzune meets Kushida and challenges her by saying that she will leave the school if Kushida scores more marks than her in a particular subject. She also says that in the reverse case, Kushida has to stop sabotaging Suzune’s life.

Later, Kushida reveals in front of Ayanokouji and Suzune that to be in the limelight, she destroyed her batchmates’ lives by disclosing their dark secrets.

MORE: Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 Delayed, New Release Date Confirmed