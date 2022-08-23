Colorful Daredevil Cosplay Primes Marvel Fans for She-Hulk Cameo

Some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were previously unaware that Daredevil once donned a yellow and red suit in the comics and cosplayer Caleb Weeks has shown the suit in all its glory before the character’s upcoming cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen first debuted the yellow and red suit within the first six issues of Daredevil before it changed to red in issue seven. However, the suit was brought back by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s 2001 miniseries Daredevil: Yellow.

Existing as one of the most popular superheroes from Marvel Comics, Daredevil also made his mark in live-action when Charlie Cox portrayed the vigilante for Netflix’s 2015 series that got cancelled after three seasons.

Caleb Weeks’ Daredevil Cosplay

Caleb Weeks, also known by his username spidermaninreallife, debuted his yellow and red Daredevil suit on Instagram at the start of the month.

The cosplay showcases a comic-accurate coloring and style of Daredevil’s original costume, playing into Loeb and Sale’s origin that states Matt Murdock made the suit from his father’s old wrestling gear.

Weeks was credited for the suit’s design, with the helm by TJackFX, the armor by Curtis Atelier, and the logo by Backstage Cosplay.

Daredevil’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Cameo

Daredevil’s yellow and red suit was largely forgotten about after the Netflix series redesigned the popular red suit, but the character’s return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is bringing the original suit back with him.

A trailer released by Marvel Studios first gave fans a sneak peek at Charlie Cox’s return in-suit as Daredevil, sporting yellow highlights in the design.

Instead of the character’s brooding nature we became accustomed to in the Netflix series, She-Hulk’s Jessica Gao confirmed we would be seeing a lighter side of the character in the Disney Plus series.

Daredevil: Born Again

If the She-Hulk appearance combined with Matt Murdock’s MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t enough to whet the appetite of Daredevil fans, Kevin Feige confirmed at SDCC 2022 that the Devil would be receiving his own series titled Daredevil: Born Again.

After Netflix cancelled Daredevil with three seasons in the bank, fans have been championing the fourth season on Disney Plus, but instead, Born Again is considered to be a soft reboot.

Daredevil: Born Again will be an 18-episode series on Disney Plus and is scheduled to premiere in Spring 2024.

Galera veja a reação do público quando Kevin Feige anunciou a futura série 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' no painel da #SDCC ?#demolidor #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/Y3LuGdYVeC — Geek do Infinito | #DoutorEstranho (@geekdoinfinito) July 25, 2022

