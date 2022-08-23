Movies & Television

RUMOR: Kevin Feige Leaving Marvel Studios After Secret Wars

By Jo Craig

Moon Knight – Los Angeles Special Launch Event

The Marvel fandom is notorious for spreading rumors regarding the MCU like wildfire, but recent speculation has turned the rumor mill towards Marvel Studio’s head and we discuss the rumor that Kevin Feige is leaving Marvel after Secret Wars.

The rumor has obviously unsettled the Marvel fandom, with comic book aficionados wondering what the future of the MCU past Phase Six will look like without Feige behind the wheel.

Feige has been the president of Marvel Studios and at the helm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2007, raking in a combined box office gross of over $26.8 billion for the studio. 

Kevin Feige Leaving Marvel Studios

The rumor was first reported by Giant Freakin Robot, a website that exclusively reported that Feige was considering leaving Marvel Studios after the Phase 6 conclusion with the ensemble movie Secret Wars.

The website stated that the information came from the team’s “trusted and proven sources”, however, this report should be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made by Marvel Studios or Feige himself.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Feige took the stage to announce not only Phase 5 of the MCU but Phase 6 as well, which will end with the cinematic events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled to release in 2025.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Feige’s Rumoured Disagreement with Bob Chapek

Giant Freakin Robot also reported that Feige’s consideration to depart the studio came after he and Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek allegedly had “disagreements”.

The report expanded to highlight Feige’s role in Marvel Studios which included free rein to organize Marvel’s projects under Disney’s umbrella.

However, the website suggests Chapek is taking back some creative control as the film industry continues to change.

Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Marvel Fans React to the Rumour

The rumor has obviously rattled the Marvel fandom, as a flurry of gifs were sent around Twitter depicting Feige’s departure from the studio.

With so many projects left on fans’ wish lists that have still to be announced or conceptualized, many are now in a state of unrest until this rumor is confirmed or debunked.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

