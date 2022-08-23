DC fans are struggling to retain hope for the DCEU’s future under Warner Bros. Discovery, due to the wild cancellation sweep occurring under its umbrella and we shed some light on why Batman: Caped Crusader was cancelled.

Reports of unrest from Warner Bros. Discovery HQ first filtered through after news of Batgirl’s cancellation broke, taking the entire DC fandom by surprise, and more creative changes followed.

Batman: Caped Crusader was an upcoming project helmed by Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves for HBO Max, designed to build upon the popular Batman: The Animated Series from the 90s.

Why was Batman: Caped Crusader Cancelled by HBO Max?

Variety confirmed yesterday, August 22, 2022, that HBO Max had cancelled the upcoming animated series Batman: Caped Crusader as “part of a larger trend as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery largely divests from kids and family content.”

The report also confirmed that Batman: Caped Crusader was amongst six other animated shows that were cancelled.

The trend recently saw the removal of kids programs, including Little Ellen and Seasame Street, from the HBO Max catalog, alongside the removal of staffers from the kids and family department.

A spokesperson from HBO Max said the following statement regarding the removal of kids and family media:

“Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future.”

Other animated shows that got the chop were Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to The Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie.

DC Fans React to the Axe

DC fans are understandably upset over Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest creative change to disclude this type of content.

Loyal fans of the original Batman: The Animated Series, co-created by Timm, were saddened to hear of Caped Crusader’s cancellation and Fandom editor Eric Goldman stated that this axe was “absolutely damaging to any trust from creators and fans alike.”

On the plus side, Batman: Caped Crusader and the other cancelled shows will be shopped to other networks, meaning fans may still have a chance at seeing the projects come to fruition.

