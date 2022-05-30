Comic Con London 2022: Saturday's coolest cosplay

One of the main attractions of London Comic Con is the fan cosplays, so here are some of our favourites from Saturday, 28 May 2022.

Thousands of comic, film, gaming, and anime enthusiasts united at London’s May 2022 Comic Con. The spring event is always the most anticipated particularly since the May 2020 and 2021 conventions were cancelled due to the pandemic.

ExCeL London was buzzing with excitement on Saturday, the most popular date. From countless art vendors to guest panels, it was definitely a Comic Con for the books.

It’s the only time when fans can dress up as their favourite characters with no judgement, though they might get a few strange looks on the Tube.

Without further ado, here are some of the most impressive cosplays we spotted.

Moon Knight

There were several Moon Knight’s walking around, but this was our favourite. The mask was seemingly made of a kind of hard material and since it wasn’t constructed of fabric, it gave it a more accurate shell-like mask.

The stitching detail is very impressive also; props to the fan who managed to keep his entire suit white, including the shoes.

Final Fantasy 14

Kan-E-Senna, Estinien, and Hien Rijin

Credit: Fraser Smith and Stuart James Bond

Pikachu – Pokemon

There were three of these inflated Pikachu’s waddling around ExCeL; they took up a lot of space during the queue into the centre.

Genshin Impact

As one of the most popular games in the last year, Genshin Impact had their own large booth giving freebies away. Hundreds of fans dressed up as characters from the game, so many that there was a meet-up just for their cosplays.

Jean Gunnhildr (credit Instagram: mambye)

(L-R) Klee, Noelle X KFC, Hu Tao, and Xinyan

Punpun Onodera – Oyasumi Pun Pun (Goodnight Pun Pun manga)

Marvel

(L-R) Captain America, Bucky, and female Thor

The glowing Mjölnir is the highlight of this photo.

Spiderman, Deadpool and a cameo by Goku:

Spiderman and Deadpool beating up Goku:

Dalek – Doctor Who

We’re curious about how the fan is sitting inside the costume – they just glided around ExCeL all day.

Final Fantasy XIV – Sylvanas and Anduin

The attention to detail on the armour and props is insane. They truly went all out for these costumes.

Credit: lemonpiggly on Instagram – she has many other cool cosplays.

Star Wars

Shadow stormtrooper:

The Mandalorian and Grogu, aka baby Yoda:

Jayce (Battle Academia Chroma) – League Of Legends

Check out the hextech hammer!