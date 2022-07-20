As anime streaming in India continues to grow, Crunchyroll has just announced new Hindi dubbed series and slashed the price of subscriptions.

Each and every year, anime continues to become more and more mainstream as fans around the world become addicted to the wonderful worlds that Japanese studios create.

One particular location where anime content has seen an astonishing rise in popularity is India, with even just a quick scan of Google Trends showing just how many searches the domestic audience is generating.

However, some major news for Indian anime fans has just been dropped, with Crunchyroll significantly reducing its subscription prices and even announcing their first Hindi dubbed series – here’s everything that fans need to know.

Crunchyroll announces new Hindi dubbed anime

Fantastic news for Indian anime fans, the Crunchyroll streaming platform has just announced that two new Hindi dubbed anime series will soon be made available for online streaming.

On July 18th, the streaming giant revealed that Hindi dubs for My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) and Ranking of Kings (Ousama Ranking) will be released shortly.

Sadly, a specific release dates for the two dubs have not yet been revealed by Crunchyroll, but the announcement did include that more Hindi dubbed series will be produced for other titles.

“There is a massive appetite for anime in India with a growing number of fans who are craving more of what they love. Our team has worked hard to expand our service – including more content and more dubs, at a more affordable price.” – Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini, via Crunchyroll News.

Both My Dress-Up Darling and Ranking of Kings are exceptionally popular anime; ending their broadcasts as the third and fourth most-followed series from the Winter 2022 and Fall 2021 slates respectively.

Crunchyroll announced Hindi dub for these two anime

Subscription prices slashed in over 100 territories

In addition to the excellent news that Hindi-dubbed anime will soon be arriving on Crunchyroll, it was also announced that the price for subscriptions would also be slashed in over 100 territories.

For anime lovers in these impacted territories, the price of a Crunchyroll Mega-Fan subscription will now change from and to:

Crunchyroll India: $9.99 USD to 99 Rs

Crunchyroll UK: £7.99 to £5.99 GBP

Crunchyroll Ireland: €9.99 to €6.49 EUR

Crunchyroll Brazil: R$32 to R$19.99 Brazilian Real

Crunchyroll UAE: $9.99 USD to Dh 19 United Arab Emirates Dirham

“Earlier this year, we promised anime fans that we would provide more value in one subscription experience. Since then, our team has expanded our catalogue with more subtitled and dubbed anime in more languages than ever before. Today, we’re excited to offer Crunchyroll Premium memberships for select regions at a new, lower price for both existing subscribers and new fans alike, as we continue to add more content to the service.” – Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini, via Press Release.

More than 100 territories will experience the subscription price reduction across (mainly) the EU, Asia, Africa South America – with notable exceptions to the price drop being the US, France, Germany, Spain, Canada and Australia.

You can find a full list of the affected territories here.

