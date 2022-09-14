**Warning – Some Track Titles Reveal Spoilers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners**

No action-packed anime is complete without the head-banging tracks to elevate the punches and we take a deep dive into Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ soundtrack to highlight every track in the series.

Edgerunners follows protagonist David Martinez as a struggling Santo Domingo relocator who has to pay his way in Night City as a cyberpunk, joining forces with Maine and his team of netrunners, including love interest Lucy.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi and created by Rafa? Jaki and Studio Trigger for Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime spin-off series set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 that takes place in the open world of Night City.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11012 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OiR_lMNlJko/hqdefault.jpg 1067001 1067001 center 32600

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Theme Song and Composer

Edgerunners carries the opening theme song of This FFFire by Franz Ferdinand, and the original score of the anime is by composer Akira Yamaoka.

Yamaoka is a Japanese composer and music producer known for his work scoring Konami’s popular Silent Hill series.

Edgerunners’ end credits also features the song Let You Down by Dawid Podsiad?o and Magdalena Laskowska.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Full Soundtrack

The anime features many unique tracks to accompany the action, with a number of popular songs mixed with tracks by composers Marcin Przybylowicz, P.T. Adamczyk, and Paul Leonard-Morgan – who all worked on the Cyberpunk 2077 score.

Below, we have organized the track list in order of each episode and a handful of tracks feature more than once, which we have highlighted:

Episode 1 – Let You Down

Whos Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy

by Rat Boy Health by Major Crimes

by Major Crimes Kevin by Antigama

Episode 2 – Like A Boy

Acid Breather by Mastiff

by Mastiff Blurred by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski

by Piotr Maciejewski Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns

by Aligns Retrogenesis by Private Press

by Private Press Lithium by SLG

by SLG I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton

Episode 3 – Smooth Criminal

I Will Follow by Snot Abundance

by Snot Abundance Me Machine by Poly

by Poly Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns

by Aligns Just Wine (P.A.F.F. remix) by Diego Cichy Don feat. P.A.F.F.

by Diego Cichy Don feat. P.A.F.F. Niewa?ne by Diego Cichy Don feat. Martyna Baranowska

Episode 4 – Lucky You

The Other Room by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Whos Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy

by Rat Boy Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns

by Aligns I Will Follow by Snot Abundance

by Snot Abundance Acid Breather by Mastiff

by Mastiff Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone

by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone Little Stranger by Dawid Podsiad?o and Bogdan Kondracki

by Dawid Podsiad?o and Bogdan Kondracki On My Way to Hell by Po?oz

Episode 5 – All Eyez On Me

Nie Pytaj Nas by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem I Will Follow by Snot Abundance

by Snot Abundance Dom by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. Damian Syjonfam

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. Damian Syjonfam Undertow Velocity by Private Press

by Private Press The Voice in My Head by P.T. Adamczyk

by P.T. Adamczyk Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz

Episode 6 – Girls On Fire

Health by Major Crimes

by Major Crimes Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz 1101 Break by Private Press

by Private Press Undertow Velocity by Private Press

by Private Press Fuelled by Poison by Antigama

by Antigama Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Juiced Up by P.T. Adamczyk

by P.T. Adamczyk ?urawie by Ugory

Episode 7 – Stronger

Gridflow by Private Press

by Private Press Night City Aliens by The Armed

by The Armed Outro by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem Si?a Mikrofonu by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. King General

by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. King General Midnight Eye by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax The Other Room by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Cloudy Day by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk

Episode 8 – Stay

Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk

by P.T. Adamczyk History by Gazelle Twin

by Gazelle Twin Where Did Your Love Go by Dawid Podsiad?o and Bogdan Kondracki

Episode 9 – Humanity

Like a Miracle by Earth Trax

by Earth Trax Code Red Initiated by P.T. Adamczyk

by P.T. Adamczyk Scavenger Hunt by P.T. Adamczyk

by P.T. Adamczyk Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz

by Marcin Przybylowicz Kevin by Antigama

by Antigama The Sacred and the Profane by Paul Leonard-Morgan

by Paul Leonard-Morgan History by Gazelle Twin

by Gazelle Twin Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk

Episode 10 – My Moon My Man

Health by Major Crimes

by Major Crimes Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk

by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk Neuron by Auer

by Auer I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)

by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma) Adam Smasher by Paul Leonard-Morgan

by Paul Leonard-Morgan ?urawie by Ugory

by Ugory Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all