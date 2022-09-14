Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Soundtrack - Explore Every Song in the Anime
**Warning – Some Track Titles Reveal Spoilers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners**
No action-packed anime is complete without the head-banging tracks to elevate the punches and we take a deep dive into Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ soundtrack to highlight every track in the series.
Edgerunners follows protagonist David Martinez as a struggling Santo Domingo relocator who has to pay his way in Night City as a cyberpunk, joining forces with Maine and his team of netrunners, including love interest Lucy.
Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi and created by Rafa? Jaki and Studio Trigger for Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime spin-off series set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 that takes place in the open world of Night City.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Theme Song and Composer
Edgerunners carries the opening theme song of This FFFire by Franz Ferdinand, and the original score of the anime is by composer Akira Yamaoka.
Yamaoka is a Japanese composer and music producer known for his work scoring Konami’s popular Silent Hill series.
Edgerunners’ end credits also features the song Let You Down by Dawid Podsiad?o and Magdalena Laskowska.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Full Soundtrack
The anime features many unique tracks to accompany the action, with a number of popular songs mixed with tracks by composers Marcin Przybylowicz, P.T. Adamczyk, and Paul Leonard-Morgan – who all worked on the Cyberpunk 2077 score.
Below, we have organized the track list in order of each episode and a handful of tracks feature more than once, which we have highlighted:
Episode 1 – Let You Down
- Whos Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy
- Health by Major Crimes
- Kevin by Antigama
Episode 2 – Like A Boy
- Acid Breather by Mastiff
- Blurred by Earth Trax
- Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski
- Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns
- Retrogenesis by Private Press
- Lithium by SLG
- I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton
Episode 3 – Smooth Criminal
- I Will Follow by Snot Abundance
- Me Machine by Poly
- Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns
- Just Wine (P.A.F.F. remix) by Diego Cichy Don feat. P.A.F.F.
- Niewa?ne by Diego Cichy Don feat. Martyna Baranowska
Episode 4 – Lucky You
- The Other Room by Earth Trax
- Whos Ready for Tomorrow by Rat Boy
- Friday Night Fire Fight by Aligns
- I Will Follow by Snot Abundance
- Acid Breather by Mastiff
- Sustain/Decay by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone
- Little Stranger by Dawid Podsiad?o and Bogdan Kondracki
- On My Way to Hell by Po?oz
Episode 5 – All Eyez On Me
- Nie Pytaj Nas by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem
- I Will Follow by Snot Abundance
- Dom by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. Damian Syjonfam
- Undertow Velocity by Private Press
- The Voice in My Head by P.T. Adamczyk
- Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz
Episode 6 – Girls On Fire
- Health by Major Crimes
- Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz
- 1101 Break by Private Press
- Undertow Velocity by Private Press
- Fuelled by Poison by Antigama
- Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Juiced Up by P.T. Adamczyk
- ?urawie by Ugory
Episode 7 – Stronger
- Gridflow by Private Press
- Night City Aliens by The Armed
- Outro by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem
- Si?a Mikrofonu by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. King General
- Midnight Eye by Earth Trax
- The Other Room by Earth Trax
- Cloudy Day by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk
Episode 8 – Stay
- Consumer Cathedral by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Modern Anthill by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk
- History by Gazelle Twin
- Where Did Your Love Go by Dawid Podsiad?o and Bogdan Kondracki
Episode 9 – Humanity
- Like a Miracle by Earth Trax
- Code Red Initiated by P.T. Adamczyk
- Scavenger Hunt by P.T. Adamczyk
- Cyberwildlife Park by Marcin Przybylowicz
- Kevin by Antigama
- The Sacred and the Profane by Paul Leonard-Morgan
- History by Gazelle Twin
- Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk
Episode 10 – My Moon My Man
- Health by Major Crimes
- Run to the Edge by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk
- Neuron by Auer
- I Really Want to Stay at Your House by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)
- Adam Smasher by Paul Leonard-Morgan
- ?urawie by Ugory
- Outsider No More by P.T. Adamczyk
By Jo Craig
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now streaming on Netflix.