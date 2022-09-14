**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners**

The spin-off anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners may have been a short-lived affair in Night City, but the impact of the show’s characters will remain. One cameo during the end sequence of the series was a surprise to fans and we provide a recap on who Adam Smasher is.

Edgerunners follows protagonist David Martinez as a struggling Santo Domingo relocator who has to pay his way in Night City as a cyberpunk, joining forces with Maine and his team of netrunners, including love interest Lucy.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi and created by Rafa? Jaki and Studio Trigger for Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime spin-off series set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 that takes place in the open world of Night City.

Who is Adam Smasher?

Adam Smasher was introduced as a villain during Episode 10 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and is a character that first appeared in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 game.

Adam is known as a full-borg solo, or hitman, employed by Arasaka to run the head of security and protect Yorinobu Arasaka – leader of the Steel Dragons.

After being nearly obliterated by an RPG blast, Arasaka offered Adam the choice to die or become a full cyborg.

Choosing the latter, Adam is now in debt to Arasaka and a loyal servant by 2077, when he gained the rival of fellow solo Morgan Blackhand.

With Arasaka hot on David Martinez’s tail during the ending of Edgerunners, Adam is hired to track him down and terminate him.

Cyberpunk Fans Want to Beat Adam Smasher All Over Again

We previously mentioned that Adam Smasher is hired to track down David during the denouement of Edgerunners and the villain ultimately succeeds in killing him.

The powerful ending to the anime has Cyberpunk fans up in arms over the cyborg, and many have threatened to return to Cyberpunk 2077 just to beat Adam again “as brutally as possible.”

One fan even mentioned that Edgerunners’ ending gave them more motivation to beat Adam Smasher than the original game did.

How Many Episodes are in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has ten episodes in total to stream and all entries dropped at the same time.

Each episode lasts between 24-27 minutes, following a similar pattern to most anime series.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles to aid your binge-watch:

Episode 1: Let You Down

Episode 2: Like A Boy

Episode 3: Smooth Criminal

Episode 4: Lucky You

Episode 5: All Eyez On Me

Episode 6: Girls on Fire

Episode 7: Stronger

Episode 8: Stay

Episode 9: Humanity

Episode 10: My Moon My Man

