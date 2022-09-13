Who is Voice Actor Emi Lo? Meet Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has many intriguing characters to become acquainted with and it’s no surprise that lilac-haired Lucy has already become a fan-favorite. We introduce you to the character and the voice actor playing her, Emi Lo.
Edgerunners follows protagonist David Martinez as a struggling Santo Domingo relocator who has to pay his way in Night City as a cyberpunk.
Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi and created by Rafa? Jaki and Studio Trigger for Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime spin-off series set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 that takes place in the open world of Night City.
Who is Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?
Lucy is introduced as a skilled netrunner in Night City during Episode 2, when protagonist David Martinez notices her working on a train.
The introverted and headstrong character has aspirations of leaving the city for the moon one day, but operates within Maine’s crew of edgerunners for the time being.
Lucy develops a working and romantic relationship with David as the series progresses and rocks Cyberdeck and Monowire cyberware to facilitate her day job.
Meet Emi Lo
Emi Lo is a Taiwanese-Chinese-American voice actor providing the English pipes for Lucy in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Lucy’s Japanese voice actor is Aoi Yûki.
The voice actor has a long list of credits in anime dubs for Funimation and Band Zoom! Entertainment.
Lo’s credits began in 2010 and the actor has since performed a staggering 79 roles since the debut of Kemono Friends in 2017.
The voice actor has brought a number of characters to life, including Chitose Inui in Kakegurui Twin, Amira and Maria Slime in Edens Zero, and Suma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Possibilities
Netflix has confirmed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a “standalone” story, which could hint at what Season 2 has in store.
The anime has not been billed as a limited series nor a miniseries, meaning it does have room to expand.
The “standalone” description suggests Season 2 will have a completely new story and the Season 1 ending also supports this.
Season 1 has, so far, received overwhelming positivity from the fanbase, which should be more than enough to convince the platform to consider its continuation.
