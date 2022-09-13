Movies & Television

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Standalone Story Promises Change in Season 2

By Jo Craig

Aoi Yuki as Lucy and Kenn as David Martinez scanning cybernetics in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners releases today on Netflix, and thanks to the episodes’ short runtime, subscribers will finish it in no time. This is why we explore the possibilities of Season 2.

Edgerunners follows protagonist David Martinez as a struggling Santo Domingo relocator who has to pay his way in Night City as a cyberpunk. 

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi and created by Rafa? Jaki and Studio Trigger for Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime spin-off series set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 that takes place in the open world of Night City. 

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Possibilities

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has not been billed as a limited series nor a miniseries, meaning it does have room to expand, legally.

However, Netflix has confirmed that the anime is a “standalone” story, which could hint at what Season 2 has in store.

Its description suggests Season 2 will have a completely new story with fresh characters and the Season 1 ending also supports this theory.

Studio Trigger may well have a long line of original, standalone stories in mind to continue the series, and the anime’s popularity certainly warrants its continuation.

Fans Praise the Anime

Following on from the positive early previews, anime fans and gamers alike are heavily invested in this new spin-off show.

“Amazing”, “peak”, and “damn good” are just some of the words used to describe the series as a whole, with some singing its praises after only watching three episodes.

This positivity bodes well for the anime to continue into Season 2 and Night City aficionados will be more than happy to receive it.

How Many Episodes are in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has ten episodes in total to stream and all entries dropped at the same time.

Each episode lasts between 24-27 minutes, following a similar pattern to most anime series.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles to aid your binge-watch:

  • Episode 1: Let You Down
  • Episode 2: Like A Boy
  • Episode 3: Smooth Criminal
  • Episode 4: Lucky You
  • Episode 5: All Eyez On Me
  • Episode 6: Girls on Fire
  • Episode 7: Stronger
  • Episode 8: Stay
  • Episode 9: Humanity
  • Episode 10: My Moon My Man

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now streaming on Netflix.

