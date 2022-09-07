Marvel and Disney fans alike are ready to welcome this weekend with open arms as the two titans of industry prepare to map out the MCU in video games and film and we confirm the start time of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase and reveal where you can watch the panel.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is expected to highlight a number of announced projects alongside new reveals, including Disney Dreamlight Vallet, Midnight Suns, and hopefully more on the ensemble project between Marvel and Skydance New Media.

The main Marvel Studios showcase that every fan is waiting for will take place on the Saturday, and many are hoping that the Fantastic Four cast will be announced.

Disney & Marvel Games Showcase Start Time

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the start time of 1 pm PST.

For fans around the world, this translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 4 pm EST

British Time: 9pm BST

European Time: 10 pm CEST

Japanese Time: 5 am JST (10 September)

Australia Time: 6 am ACDT (10 September)

Watch the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE live from the #D23Expo 2022 on September 9! Don’t miss the big reveals, announcements, and trailers for new and upcoming games coming to you soon: https://t.co/OtThsIXAFY pic.twitter.com/PLja5w2dn9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 15, 2022

Where to Watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will be one of the panels that will be live streamed, with some other D23 panels being kept for in-person attendees.

Fans from around the world will be available to stream from the following sources on the day:

D23 : YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

: YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook Disney : YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

: YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook Marvel Entertainment: YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook

Full Marvel Schedule at D23 Expo

Marvel Studios has a huge turnout this year at D23 and Spider-Man fans will be treated to a special panel to celebrate the character’s 60 years.

Disney & Marvel Games Showcase – September 9, 2022, 1 pm PT

– September 9, 2022, 1 pm PT Disney Studios, Pixar & Disney Animation – September 9, 2022, 3:30pm PT

– September 9, 2022, 3:30pm PT Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm & 20th Century Studios – September 10, 2022, 10 am PT

– September 10, 2022, 10 am PT 60 Years of Spider-Man – September 10, 2022, 2 pm PT

Unfortunately, the Disney & Pixar Animation showcase as well as the Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm & 20th Century Studios panel will not be live streamed to the general public. However, announcements will be made on Disney and Marvel Studios’ Twitter pages.

Stream #D23Expo LIVE right here on Twitter on September 9, 10, and 11 to catch can't-miss panels like:

?Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE

?D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022

?A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

?And more: https://t.co/LnYwsYFDIR pic.twitter.com/0gtuKiEWCn — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 30, 2022

