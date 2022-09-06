We’re only days away from D23 where it will likely be announced which actors will be taking on the Fantastic Four, but before any Silver Surfer fan casting is discussed, we remind you of the actor who brought the character to life first.

Marvel’s first family has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride in the live-action universe, with Tim Story helming the first live-action movies, followed by a disappointing origin story from Josh Trank.

Directed by Tim Story, the 2007 Fantastic Four sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer saw Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis return to fight a new threat, the Silver Surfer, and the movie also featured an appearance from Galactus.

Who Played the Silver Surfer?

The Silver Surfer was actually portrayed by two actors in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer: Laurence Fishburne and Doug Jones.

Fishburne lent his recognizable voice to portray the character vocally, conveying much of the emotion. The actor has also starred in a number of well-known movies including The Matrix franchise.

On the other hand, Doug Jones provided a motion-captured performance to showcase the facial features and movements of the Silver Surfer. Jones is also known for his work as Pale Man in Pan’s Labyrinth and Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water.

Silver Surfer Fan Casting

As the countdown to the reboot casting announcement heats up, Marvel fans have wasted no time in fan casting their Silver Surfer.

A number of renowned actors, including Alexander Skarsgård, Keanu Reeves, Ricky Whittle, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, have all been mentioned as possible candidates to play the humanoid alien.

Other popular fan casts for Reed Richards include Penn Badgley, Rahul Kohli, and the return of John Krasinski. Susan Storm’s fan casts include Emily Blunt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The Johnny Storm favorite is currently Dacre Montgomery from Stranger Things and fans think Dean Norris should play The Thing.

When and Where to Watch D23

D23 Expo 2022 will start on Friday, September 9 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST / 10:30 pm IST / 3:00 am AEST (Saturday, September 10) and the event will conclude on Sunday, September 11.

The event is being held in Anaheim, California, and the tickets sold out very quickly. However, fans across the world will be happy to hear that certain panels will be shown online via the D23 YouTube channel, website, Facebook, and Twitter.

The panels shown online will include the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022, and Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza!

