Watching Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster become the Mighty Thor never gets old, and pretty soon, you’ll be able to watch her face off against Gorr the God Butcher from home and we confirm the release date and global release times of Thor: Love & Thunder on Disney Plus.

Thor 4 divided the Marvel fandom down the middle, with some finding its material highly comedic and entertaining and others believing Taika Waititi had lost his touch.

Directed by Taika Waititi, returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, and penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love & Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and more to showcase the passing of the Thor mantle and Mjølnir to Portman’s Jane Foster, allowing her to become Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love & Thunder Disney Plus Release Date

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 8, 2022, on Disney Plus as part of Disney Plus Day.

The sequel followed a strict 63-day cinema-exclusive run after its release in theaters, which is a pattern most post-pandemic Marvel projects are following.

As Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, Disney Plus is likely to stay the streaming home for future MCU entries.

Thor: Love & Thunder Disney Plus Global Release Times

Thor: Love & Thunder will hit Disney Plus at Midnight PST, which will translate differently to the rest of the world.

Below, we have highlighted Thor 4’s release time on Disney Plus where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 am EST

British Time: 8 am GMT

European Time: 9 am CET

India Time: 12.30 pm IST

Australia Time: 4.30 pm ACDT

Disney Plus Day

Disney Plus Day 2022 is scheduled to take place throughout Thursday, September 8, 2022, ahead of the imminent D23 Expo event.

Some of the new releases for Disney Plus Day include the new Pinocchio movie starring Tom Hanks, as well as two behind-the-scenes featurettes: Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return and Assembled: Thor: Love and Thunder.

Disney Plus may also bring back the $1.99 deal from last year, with other special deals to be announced on the day.

Additionally, fans wishing to be kept up to date with any new announcements from Disney during the day can follow Disney Plus’ Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

