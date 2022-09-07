Movies & Television

Thor: Love & Thunder Disney Plus Release Date and Global Release Time

By Jo Craig

thor love and thunder promotional poster with Chris Hemsworth

Watching Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster become the Mighty Thor never gets old, and pretty soon, you’ll be able to watch her face off against Gorr the God Butcher from home and we confirm the release date and global release times of Thor: Love & Thunder on Disney Plus.

Thor 4 divided the Marvel fandom down the middle, with some finding its material highly comedic and entertaining and others believing Taika Waititi had lost his touch.

Directed by Taika Waititi, returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, and penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love & Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and more to showcase the passing of the Thor mantle and Mjølnir to Portman’s Jane Foster, allowing her to become Mighty Thor.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder | Official Trailer

BridTV
10381
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder | Official Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/R4giA8J46Hw/hqdefault.jpg
1029122
1029122
center
32600

Thor: Love & Thunder Disney Plus Release Date

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 8, 2022, on Disney Plus as part of Disney Plus Day.

The sequel followed a strict 63-day cinema-exclusive run after its release in theaters, which is a pattern most post-pandemic Marvel projects are following.

As Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, Disney Plus is likely to stay the streaming home for future MCU entries.

Thor: Love & Thunder – Cr. Marvel Entertainment, YouTube

Thor: Love & Thunder Disney Plus Global Release Times

Thor: Love & Thunder will hit Disney Plus at Midnight PST, which will translate differently to the rest of the world.

Below, we have highlighted Thor 4’s release time on Disney Plus where you are:

  • Eastern Time: 3 am EST
  • British Time: 8 am GMT
  • European Time: 9 am CET
  • India Time: 12.30 pm IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 pm ACDT

Disney Plus Day

Disney Plus Day 2022 is scheduled to take place throughout Thursday, September 8, 2022, ahead of the imminent D23 Expo event.

Some of the new releases for Disney Plus Day include the new Pinocchio movie starring Tom Hanks, as well as two behind-the-scenes featurettes: Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return and Assembled: Thor: Love and Thunder.

Disney Plus may also bring back the $1.99 deal from last year, with other special deals to be announced on the day.

Additionally, fans wishing to be kept up to date with any new announcements from Disney during the day can follow Disney Plus’ TwitterFacebookInstagram, and TikTok.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Dying Light 2 Stay Human | Authority Pack Free DLCs Trailer
Latest Trailers
Digimon Survive | Gameplay Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know