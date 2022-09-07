The hub for all upcoming Marvel and Disney announcements will be the D23 Expo 2022 event scheduled to take place this week and we are happy to confirm the start time, the expo’s full schedule, and we reveal where you can watch the live streams.

The three-day event will operate similarly to San Diego Comic-Con, where some panels will be live-streamed and others will remain exclusive to in-person attendees.

The event will be a particularly exciting time for Marvel fans who are eagerly anticipating the studio’s Games Showcase with Disney, as well as the movie panel with Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox.

D23 Expo 2022 Start Time

D23 Expo 2022 will start on Friday, September 9, 2022, and the event will conclude on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The official start time of D23 is 10 am PST, with the first panel, the Disney Legends Award Ceremony, beginning at 10:30 am PST.

This translates to the following start times where you are:

Eastern Time: 1 pm EDT

British Time: 6 pm BST

European Time: 7 pm CEST

Japanese Time: 2 am JST (10 September)

Australia Time: 3 am ACDT (10 September)

D23 EXPO 2019

Where to Watch D23 Expo 2022

The event is being held in Anaheim, California, and the tickets sold out very quickly. However, fans across the world will be happy to hear that certain panels will be shown online via live stream.

Below, we have highlighted everywhere you can watch the available panels:

D23 : YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

: YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook Disney : YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

: YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook Marvel Entertainment: YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook

Stream #D23Expo LIVE right here on Twitter on September 9, 10, and 11

?Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE

?D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022

?A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 30, 2022

D23 Expo 2022 Full Schedule

D23 Expo will have a number of panels that will not be live-streamed to the public, including the anticipated Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm & 20th Century Studios.

This Marvel panel will take place on Saturday, September 10 at 10 am PST and fans should keep an eye on Disney and Marvel Studios’ Twitter for immediate reports.

Below, we have highlighted the full D23 Expo 2022 schedule that is available to stream. All times are in PST and they can be watched at the aforementioned sites:

Friday, September 9

Disney Legends Award Ceremony (10:30 am)

Disney & Marvel Games Showcase (1 pm)

Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music (2:30 pm)

Disney Legends in Conversation (4 pm)

D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022 (6 pm)

Saturday, September 10

Talkin’ Pets with the Vets of National Geographic (10:30 am)

Bob’s Burgers (12 pm)

MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man (2 pm)

Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! (3:30 pm)

D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown (6 pm)

The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition (6:30 pm)

Sunday, September 11

A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (10:30 am)

Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible (1 pm)

Explore the World with the Next Generation of National Geographic! (3:45 pm)

D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown (5 pm)

Watch the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE live from the #D23Expo 2022 on September 9!

