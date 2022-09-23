**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

This week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law entry saw Jen attend a wedding party while Nikki and Mallory took on a case for Mr. Immortal and we explain how this character is a nod to the Great Lakes Avengers.

Episode 6 also saw Jen strike up a conversation with potential love interest Josh and the show’s mysterious villain reappeared during the final scene that suggests the hunt for She-Hulk’s blood is still in motion.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 Recap

While Jen was away at the wedding, Nikki and Mallory united to represent Mr. Immortal because he kept faking his own death to escape the legal bonds of marriage.

During their case, they came across the website Intelligencia, which is a front for a villainous group from Marvel Comics led by M.O.D.O.K..

The involvement of Mr. Immortal, a.k.a. Craig Hollis, has indirectly teased the existence of the Great Lakes Avengers and we explain who they are.

Who are the Great Lakes Avengers and Their Members?

The Great Lakes Avengers are a team of superheroes created by Craig Hollis, who we met as Mr. Immortal in She-Hulk, and the team is named after the North American region.

After Hollis discovered he couldn’t die he soon realized he needed more heroes to fight crime and founded the group at a local YMCA.

The original members included Big Bertha, Dinah Soar, Doorman, Flatman, and Leather Boy.

The Great Lakes Avengers is considered to be the sister team to the West and East Coast Avengers in Marvel Comics.

Hawkeye and Mockingbird soon become involved with the team and this narrative can be read within this week’s free She-Hulk comic over on Marvel.com.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

