**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor’s triple-bill premiere this week confirmed that the show’s protagonist Cassian Andor was not born on Fest, but rather Kenari, and we reveal what the name of his mysterious sister is.

Episode 3 of the Disney Plus series ended with Cassian and Luthen fleeing Ferrix while Officer Karn and the Imperial Officers hunted him down for murder.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

What is the Name of Cassian Andor’s Sister?

Cassian Andor’s sister is confirmed to be named Kerri and is shown in flashback during the first two episodes of Andor.

Kerri is a human female born on the planet Kenari alongside Kassa, or Cassian as he is now known, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

After Kassa was rescued by Maarva, Kerri was left behind on Kenari and the present day in Andor saw Cassian looking for her on Morlana One.

Cassian must have reason to believe that she did not stay on Kenari or was killed there, and the Imperial’s cover of a “mining disaster” suggests something more sinister is afoot.

Star Wars Fans Think Cassian’s Sister Could Be Bix

The main mystery of Andor will be what happened to Kerri and what became of Kenari.

However, fans online have been talking about their theory that Cassian’s sister is actually Bix from Ferrix.

As soon as Adria Arjona was cast in Andor, the Star Wars fandom was convinced that the actor would be playing Kerri.

Despite the characters’ physical similarities, Arjona previously confirmed at D23 that Cassian and Bix would have an “on/off” relationship, and if that’s to be taken as a romantic link, then we can kiss goodbye to this theory.

Andor Episode Guide and Release Schedule

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full and the series will not have individual episode titles:

Episode 1 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3 – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4 – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5 – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6 – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7 – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9 – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10 – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11 – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Episode 12 – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

