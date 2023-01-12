What date and time will Dan Machi season 4 episode 13 (S4 Part 2 ep 2) release around the world, and has a preview trailer been shared online?

Dan Machi, otherwise known as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, is a classic fantasy anime series from JC Staff.

Whilst the series’ popularity may have experienced a slight drop in international demand since moving to the HiDive streaming platform from Crunchyroll, the anime is still able to pull in impressive numbers each week.

So, what date and time will Dan Machi, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, season 4 episode 13 release around the world?

Dan Machi season 4 episode 13 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 12.

As confirmed by HiDive, the latest episode from the popular anime series will release worldwide for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 6 AM

Eastern Time – 9 AM

British Time – 2 PM

European Time – 3 PM

India Time – 7:30 PM

Philippine Time – 10 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 12:30 AM

HiDive offers a seven-day free trial of their premium service, which costs new users $4.99 a month or $47.99 a year.

How many episodes are in season 4 part 2?

As of January 12, the total number of episodes in Dan Machi season 4 part 2 has not yet been confirmed by the official Japanese website or associated broadcast networks.

However, season 4 part 2 is expected to include 11 individual episodes; the same as season 4 part 1 due to the Blu-Ray DVD listings. HiDive also lists season 4 of Dan Machi as consisting of 22 episodes in total, 11 in part 1 and another 11 in part 2.

Barring any last-minute alterations to the domestic broadcast in Japan and assuming that the reported 11-episode release remains correct, new episodes will air on the following dates:

Episode 13 – Thursday, January 12

Episode 14 – Thursday, January 19

Episode 15 – Thursday, January 26

Episode 16 – Thursday, February 2

Episode 17 – Thursday, February 9

Episode 18 – Thursday, February 16

Episode 19 – Thursday, February 23

Episode 20 – Thursday, March 2

Episode 21 – Thursday, March 9

Episode 22 – Thursday, March 16

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

