David Harbour recently spoke a “cringey” experience he had while promoting Stranger Things. He also teased fans with what to expect from the upcoming final season.

Stranger Things is very much in a state of limbo right now following the climactic ending of season four. At the end of last season, Hawkins and its residents were left in pretty dire situation as the town suffered the fallout of the Upside Down wreaking havoc on the real world. (If you can’t remember what happened, check out the Stranger Things guide – from Season 1-5.) In our world (the actual, real world), things aren’t much better, as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has plunged Season 5 of the Netflix show into complete purgatory.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

David Harbour gets honest about ‘cringey’ experience he had promoting Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a worldwide phenomenon, and since airing on Netflix in 2016 it has gone on to become one of the most watched original shows to ever hit the streaming platform.

The cast and crew have travelled the world promoting the hit TV show, which doesn’t like a bad job at all. However, David Harbour (who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the show) has revealed it isn’t always fun and games.

In a recent interview, David Harbour recalled one particular episode when the cast were asked to promote the show with a fan experience which was, in his own words, very “cringey”.

He said: “I’ll tell you what they did want to do. Season two, I think it was of Stranger Things. They wanted us to ride on a TMZ-type bus. It was like a Stranger Things fan bus and get on the bus, stop traffic, get on the bus, drive up, and everybody gets off the bus with them and stuff, and we did it for like a couple of minutes, and it became very, as the kids say, cringey very quickly.” Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Harbour teases “terrific” Season 5 scripts In an interview that was recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Harbour teased what to expect from Season 5. He opened up about the first scripts he read for the final season, saying, “They’re terrific, as per usual.” “They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strike writers called the Duffer Brothers,” Harbour added. “The set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past.” “After where season 4 ended – when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke and fires – we’re going to start somewhere after that, so you’ve got to imagine the world is a different place.” Harbour previous said of Season Five: “The next chapter will be exciting. There’s something about pouring yourself into the final season. Describing the excitement, the actor added: “That sprint to the finish line, that is exciting and almost euphoric to me.” READ MORE: Stranger Things ‘The First Shadow’ stage play features young Hopper and Joyce

