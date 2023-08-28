David Harbour is teasing something big about the ending of Stranger Things. After an epic run of four seasons, Harbour has hinted at the direction Stranger Things will take in the final season and fans are beyond excited.

Harbour is not the only one who is giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming season. Earlier, the Duffer brothers also talked about the upcoming season and how it will tie the story together with Will coming back as a central character.

David Harbour reveals ‘moving ending’ for Stranger Things will be worth the wait

David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper in Stranger Things has assured fans that the final season will “pay off the main characters.” While viewers are anticipating the season to revolve around the final battle between Vecna and El, Harbour talked about the ending which will be deeply moving.

“I know where we net out and it’s very, very moving. That is the term I will use,” Harbour said adding that season 5 will see Hawkins almost as a different world. From the ending of season 4, viewers are already aware that their small town is slowly turning to Upside Down and Harbour teases that the last season will be “bold and amazing.”

Harbour shares future plans

David Harbour is looking forward to the end of Stranger Things after spending almost a decade with it. “What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show,” said in an interview adding, “Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end.”

Harbour’s next project

After the fame of Stranger Things, Harbour is focusing on the big screen as he recently starred in the 2023 movie Gran Turismo portraying the role of Jack Salter.

Speaking about his future plans, Harbour seems optimistic as he wants to move on from Jim Hopper. “I got more in me, I got different stuff in me, and I want you guys to see that. I don’t want people yelling ‘Hopper’ on the street every five minutes the rest of my life,” he gushed.

