Super Bowl season is not only an exciting time for sports fans, but it’s also a special time for movie buffs and superhero geeks to catch new trailers and the DC fandom is buzzing over the reveal of Batman’s blue and grey suit in The Flash movie trailer. We also discuss who plays Batman – because there’s more than one.

The first solo movie starring Barry Allen’s The Flash will serve as a reset point in DC’s live-action universe, essentially saying goodbye to the old DCEU and ushering in the recently announced DCU.

Directed by Andy Muschietti with a screenplay by Christina Hodson and based on the DC comics character of the same name, The Flash is set to star Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Ben Affleck, and more.

DC fans finally get Batman’s blue and grey suit in live-action

The DC fandom has been asking for Batman’s blue and grey suit to make an appearance in live-action for a while because it’s an alternative colorway that has made an impression on comic-book lovers.

Well, fans finally got their wish during the first trailer for The Flash, revealed to be worn by Ben Affleck’s variant.

Batman stans flocked to Twitter to share the good news, overjoyed to see the classic comic-book suit that appeared frequently but not consistently between the 1940s and 1980s.

I know I give Ben Affleck’s Batman a lot shit but Bruh the Grey and Blue suit has given me a new found appreciation for this Batman. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/wZ5Oahypae — Matthew Shred (@CinemaFanstv) February 13, 2023

Who plays Batman in The Flash movie?

So, there isn’t one person playing Batman in The Flash movie – there are two.

First up is Ben Affleck, who returns to play the current Batman in the DCEU – soon to be replaced by a permanent DCU Batman to run alongside Robert Pattinson’s portrayal in the Elseworlds projects.

The second actor to play Batman in The Flash movie is Michael Keaton, who returns to the cowl after appearing in Tim Burton’s two movies back in 1989 and 1992.

There have also been rumors that a third Batman will appear at the end of The Flash, who may remain as the permanent DCU Batman.

Scooper, Grace Randolph, was the one who claimed this would happen, sparking a rumor that Christian Bale or George Clooney may be returning.

#DC #DCStudios ??



I hear that it’s going to be a former #Batman who cameos at the end of #TheFlash



& could potentially stick around as the new permanent #DCU Batman



Damian’s dad, Pattinson is still solo



I know who it is; but it would be uncool to reveal the whole thing pic.twitter.com/wuEzl4RPWY — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 10, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Flash is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

