Christian Bale's DCU Batman return touted by scooper Grace Randolph

DC fans waking up to the news that Christian Bale might be back as Batman is enough to make you spring out of bed, and we discuss the report given by scooper, Grace Randolph, who touts the actor’s DCU return.

Bale’s portrayal of the Caped Crusader has divided opinions over the years, with many agreeing that he makes a good Bruce Wayne but lacks in some areas playing Gotham’s protector.

Christopher Nolan helmed The Dark Knight trilogy beginning with Batman Begins in 2005, followed by The Dark Knight in 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Christian Bale back as Batman? Grace Randolph has the scoop

Yesterday, popular scooper and host of the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel, Grace Randolph, sent out a tweet about the Batman cameo in Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie.

We’ve known for a while that a cameo from a past live-action Batman would be included as Barry Allen travels through time in the plot.

However, Randolph said “I hear that it’s going to be a former Batman who cameos at the end of The Flash…I know who it is; but it would be uncool to reveal the whole thing.”

The scooper also said that this actor “could potentially stick around as the new permanent DCU Batman.”

We know DC Studios will be bringing an older Batman actor on board to play Damian Wayne’s father in the confirmed project, The Brave and the Bold, and many have determined that it has to be Christian Bale.

The Dark Knight Rises – Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube.

With past Batmen, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney, being a little too old for the role, that only leaves Bale and Zack Snyder’s choice, Ben Affleck.

It would make more sense for Affleck to return, as his DC departure felt premature and he also fits the age range the studio is looking for.

Furthermore, Bale previously spoke about his Batman return during an interview with Screen Rant, and suggested that he would only return to the role if Christopher Nolan was on board and he has “another story to tell.”

It seems unlikely that Nolan would be helming The Brave and the Bold, therefore, it’s unlikely that Bale would eagerly return to the role without him – let alone sign up for a multi-movie deal.

#DC #DCStudios ??



I hear that it’s going to be a former #Batman who cameos at the end of #TheFlash



& could potentially stick around as the new permanent #DCU Batman



Damian’s dad, Pattinson is still solo



I know who it is; but it would be uncool to reveal the whole thing pic.twitter.com/wuEzl4RPWY — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 10, 2023

DCU Batman to exist alongside Battinson

Fans of Robert Pattinson’s Batman don’t need to worry about him disappearing into the shadows, as The Batman Part II is already in production and scheduled to release on October 3, 2025.

Matt Reeves’ Batman will exist under the DC Elseworlds umbrella, existing independently from the main DCU Batman narrative, which is fitting since Battinson was previously confirmed to exist on Earth-2 which is considered to be an alternate universe.

There’s also a Penguin spin-off series starring Colin Farrell set to premiere on HBO Max, which will also exist as a DC Elseworlds project.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Flash is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

Show all