Following reports that the villain Clayface will be appearing in The Batman Part II, we explain who the character is and share DC fans’ thoughts on actor Toby Kebbell fulfilling the role.

In addition to a new Batman film being announced within the DCU, titled Brave and the Bold, DC fans were also excited to catch a glimpse of Ben Affleck’s new blue and grey batsuit in The Flash movie.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman Part II is the anticipated sequel to 2022’s, The Batman, returning Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and the titular caped crusader. The project will exist in James Gunn’s new DCU lineup under the Elseworlds label.

The Batman Part II welcomes villain Clayface

Deadline previously reported that its sources confirmed Clayface would be a major addition to the cast, while the script is constantly being reshaped.

Many believe that the villain has been added to the sequel in order to establish some sort of a connection to the main DCU’s first chapter, Gods and Monsters.

Clayface has also previously appeared in other Batman live-action projects, including the shows Gotham and Pennyworth.

Who is Clayface

Clayface first appeared in Detective Comics #40 back in 1940 and was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane.

Basil Karlo was a B-list actor who turned to crime using the name, Clayface – a monster he had witnessed in a horror movie – and was the first iteration of the villain.

As the Batman comics became more science-fiction focused in the late 50s, treasure hunter, Matt Hagen, became the second Clayface, whose body had been given shapeshifting powers after being exposed to protoplasm.

The third Clayface was Preston Payne in the late 70s, who was a scientist dealing with hyperpituitarism – a hormonal condition – who used Matt Hagen’s blood to create a cure. However, the cure ended up backfiring and turned him into a clay-like creature.

DC fans want Toby Kebbell to play Clayface

As soon as a comic-book character is added to a live-action project, fans get to work with their fan castings, and Toby Kebbell is a popular name linked to Clayface.

Kebbell recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series, Servant, which concluded this year, and previously starred in Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, and Black Mirror.

DC fans are more interested in the work he did with Matt Reeves within the Planet of the Apes franchise, where he played Koba.

Since the actor has a history with The Batman director, experience with motion-capture technology, and a flex of powerful performances, fans believe he would be the perfect fit for Clayface in The Batman Part II.

The Batman Part II is scheduled to release on October 3, 2025.

