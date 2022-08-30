The Euphoria fandom is currently up in arms over a rumour that stated Season 3 had been officially cancelled by HBO, however, we have sufficient evidence to debunk those rumours.

Fans had nothing but praise for Season 2 of Euphoria, which showed Rue at an ultimate low alongside duo Fez and Ashtray’s emotional end.

Directed and adapted for HBO by Sam Levinson and based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, Euphoria stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, and more, in a stellar ensemble piece that explores the psychology and relationships of high school students.

Is Euphoria Season 3 Cancelled?

No, Euphoria has not been cancelled by HBO and is currently moving forward with Season 3 after the network’s previous renewal.

Announced back in early February, Euphoria was given the green light for Season 3, seeing the return of Levinson and lead Zendaya.

Executive vice president of HBO Francesca Orsi commented on the show’s renewal, reported by Marie Claire:

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart.”

Where Did the Rumour Come From?

Talk of Euphoria’s cancellation first surfaced when Barbie Ferreira announced she was not returning for Season 3.

However, a recent report by Twitter account @FilmUpdates stated that the show had been officially cancelled.

Further investigation into the post proved the Twitter account to be a “social experiment”, as stated in the account’s bio. Another tweet from the user within the same thread said: “I love lying on the internet.”

The account listed the website Production Weekly as the source, however, nothing on the website’s report suggests the show was cancelled.

Consider the rumour debunked.

Fans React to the Fake News

Many fans believed the show was getting cancelled due to further fake reports claiming Zendaya and other actors were not returning for Season 3 after Ferreira’s announcement, however, these were false reports as well.

One fan stated that they “just cried” because they thought Season 3 was cancelled by the network.

Considering how popular the show is and how much of a passion project it has become for Zendaya and Sam Levinson, fans shouldn’t worry about the show being cancelled out of the blue.

