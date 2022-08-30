Daniel Radcliffe is continuing to drive a wedge between his Harry Potter days and growing filmography by undertaking bold roles and film buffs want to know where they can watch the actor’s recent performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The first trailer for the biopic was first released yesterday, August 29, 2022, accompanied by the tagline “The world belongs to the weird.”

Directed and written by Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a satirical biopic following the true story of accordion player Alfred Yankovic and his rise to fame to become “Weird Al”. Yankovic is played by Daniel Radcliffe, alongside Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, and more.

The Forgiven | Official Trailer BridTV 10129 The Forgiven | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KXaU4Ji9PlQ/hqdefault.jpg 1016192 1016192 center 32600

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Release Date

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 4, 2022, in the United States, under the production companies Funny or Die and Tango.

The biopic received a $12 million (approx £10,242,780) budget to produce a larger-than-life atmosphere for the character.

While the film is considered to be a biopic showcasing real-life events, some happenings will be intentionally exaggerated for comedic value.

Are you ready for this??https://t.co/h8GHAqjnfW — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) August 29, 2022

Where to Watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel launched in 2017, under Roku digital media players, and is an American over-the-top streaming service that is a free, ad-supported channel.

UK viewers will be glad to know that this service is also available in Britain, as The Roku Channel previously launched back in April 2020 on British soil.

Before the biopic’s release on The Roku Channel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2022.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story – Cr. The Roku Channel, YouTube

Movie Buffs React to Daniel Radcliffe’s Portrayal

Reactions from Film Twitter flooded in after the first trailer premiered and many opinions were mostly positive.

One user was surprised at the direction the biopic went, going by the trailer, but requested to order a “Bajillion” tickets to the premiere.

Omg THIS is what they're doing with the Weird Al Biopic!??!?!?!?! A BAJILLION TICKETS PLEASE https://t.co/h9EBMz7syv — Film Crit Hulk (@FilmCritHULK) August 29, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all