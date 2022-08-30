**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon fans got their first look at the ominous Crabfeeder during Episode 2 and many viewers want to know who plays Prince Craghas Drahar in the series.

Crabfeeder was set up to be one of the antagonists of the series and the actor who plays him is shrouded beneath an aquatic mask.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Who Plays Prince Craghas ‘Crabfeeder’ Drahar? Meet Daniel Scott-Smith

The actor who plays Crabfeeder is new star on the block Daniel Scott-Smith, who has only appeared in one other cinematic role.

Scott-Smith’s credited career began in 2017 with the short Ye Who Enter Here, playing the character Harris, and the actor’s only other released role is a ‘Nightclub Bartender’ in Men in Black: International.

The actor is currently only credited for one episode of House of the Dragon, however, Crabfeeder is expected to show up in subsequent episodes.

Scott-Smith also has the television series Jungle in the pipeline, currently in post-production, where he will be playing Officer Phillips.

Who is Crabfeeder in House of the Dragon?

Previously only mentioned during Episode 1, Crabfeeder’s threat was planted, and the antagonist did not show his face until Episode 2.

House of the Dragon’s source material states Crabfeeder’s real name as Craghas Drahar, who was a prince admiral from Myr working under the Triarchy alliance.

Craghas earned the name ‘Crabfeeder’ because of his killing method that involved imprisoning pirates on beaches amidst the rising tide and leaving them to be eaten alive by crabs – as depicted during the cold open of Episode 2.

Crabfeeder and Daemon Targaryen come face to face in the source material, however, we will not spoil the outcome.

House of the Dragon Episode 3 ‘Second of His Name’ Preview

House of the Dragon Episode 3 will be titled Second of His Name and will follow Viserys’ choice to marry Alicent Hightower instead of Lord Corlys’ daughter.

The King’s decision not only drove Lord Corlys from his side, but it also prompted a coalition between the Lord and Daemon allowing a stand against Crabfeeder to be planned.

Viserys’ upcoming union with Alicent has also caused a fractured relationship between the King and his daughter and Rhaenyra’s friendship with Alicent.

Crabfeeder’s hold over the Stepstones will likely intensify, encouraging Corlys and Daemon to act quickly behind the King’s back.

