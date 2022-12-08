Online gamers will have heard the rumors that the popular online gaming platform is preparing to go dark in the new year and we confirm if Roblox is shutting down in 2023.

The active platform had over 164 million monthly active users back in August 2020 and 2022 reports are stating there are currently 43.2 million daily active users.

Other user and growth stats reported for Roblox state there are 9.5 million developers on the platform, 5.7 concurrent users, and over 40 million games in the system.

What is Roblox?

Roblox is commonly known as an online gaming platform and creation system produced by Roblox Corporation creators David Baszucki and Erik Cassel in 2004.

The platform wasn’t released until 2006, allowing users to program their own games and play projects made by other users.

Using the programming language Lua, users began adding free-to-play games to the platform in great numbers when the pandemic came around.

Is Roblox Shutting Down in 2023?

No, Roblox is not shutting down in 2023, despite rumors saying the service will cease on January 1, 2023.

Rumors began circling this month, however, there has been no official word from the Roblox team nor from any major gaming news sites to suggest its closure.

PocketGamer.biz reported the company’s goal to raise its $40 million revenue to $50 million by 2022, with a plan to pay $100 million to the creators.

With these projections in mind, it seems highly unlikely that the platform would be looking to close down shop any time soon.

That’s not to say Roblox has gone without controversy, as the platform has received negative backlash for its moderation and microtransactions.

Roblox shutting down at Jan 1 is real. The community have caused a lot of lawsuits on Roblox and David decided to shut Roblox down, Indefinitely. Source? Trust me fr bro.



/j — dripis (@dripisdaidiot) December 8, 2022

This isn’t the First Roblox Hoax

This isn’t the first time Roblox has been at the center of a hoax, as it has happened before in 2019.

Users were made to believe that Roblox would be shutting down on March 22, 2020, which turned out to be nothing more than fake news.

Even the community on Twitter is not the least bit bothered about these rumors, as they have not come from an official source.

No, Im pretty sure roblox is not shutting down on Jan 1st — LoonyVoon (@lukedoesgamin) December 8, 2022

